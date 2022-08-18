OLEAN — If there was any doubt about the success of last year’s inaugural Coaches vs. Cancer 716 Golf Classic at Bartlett Country Club, it was answered this past Monday.
A full week before registration closed, the second-annual event was sold out … all 37 foursomes – 148 golfers – had been filled.
As St. Bonaventure basketball coach Mark Schmidt, the event’s honorary chairman, noted, “For our first one, we wanted to make sure we got it right … that everybody had a good time and came away with a positive experience.”
And it worked.
Frank Higgins, a Cattaraugus County Legislator and member of the tournament committee, recalled of the inaugural that netted $45,000 for Coaches vs. Cancer, “As soon as it ended, guys were saying how much they enjoyed it and were asking when this year’s would be.”
Schmidt, on the CVC national board, had what he hoped would be a long-term answer.
“The last Monday in August will be Coaches vs. Cancer day at Bartlett Country Club,” he maintained. “We want this to be a tradition.”
THIS YEAR’S event is set for Monday, Aug. 29, with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. There will be a social hour before the dinner at 7 p.m. during which former Niagara coach Joe Mihalich, a stroke victim, will receive the Jim Satalin Inspiration Award.
Guest speaker will be Phil Martelli who, in his 24 seasons at Saint Joseph’s, won four Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year Awards. A former national chairman of the Coaches vs.Cancer Council, he’s currently associate head coach at the University of Michigan.
With 10 days to go before the tournament and a full field, Schmidt and Higgins are now focused on selling the remaining dinner tickets ($100 each), tee sponsorships and acquiring auction items.
THE ENTIRE experience has left Schmidt a bit in awe.
“The Van Gundys, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, where Bob Lanier coached, gave us free foursomes,” he said. “And a bunch of (sponsors), like 11 of them, gave us free foursomes … ‘Here’s $2,000, get us a foursome.’
“It’s not cheap … it’s 500 bucks a person. I was really impressed (with the first one) because I thought we’d be able to do it better than in Buffalo … though you never know. But people stepped up, (Bona) people came back (for the tourney) and to me, it shows the character of people in this area. It really showed what this area is all about. It’s not easy for people to put up $500 or the corporations to give sponsorships. We’ve had one give $12,000 and another one $8,000.”
BUT THE biggest source of surprise for the 16th-year Bona boss is the tournament’s success in this thinly populated region.
“I’m on the national board and when I started doing (Coaches vs. Cancer) I’d always heard, in the past, we had tried to do something in the Southern Tier but it always faded out.” Schmidt said.
“But we thought, we’re the school that draws and if we brought it here all the Bonaventure people could be part of it … they’re not going to Buffalo, but they’ll come here. It was really successful last year, but the hardest thing to do is to maintain it. Now we want to get it better.”
He added, “We’re trying to bring Niagara, Canisius and Buffalo into it, that’s why we want to honor Joe. It’s not just a Bonaventure thing; if we can honor a Niagara, Canisius or Buffalo guy I think that’s important, but we understand that (here) the draw is St. Bonaventure.”
THEN, TOO, the CVC event is facing heavy competition.
“One thing that people don’t realize is that there are so many of these (charity golf tournaments), not just Coaches vs. Cancer, the hospital has one, Frank (Higgins) has one,” Schmidt pointed out. “It’s not as if we have an infinite number of people and we only have so many corporations that can afford to do this.
“You’re going to the same people all the time, it’s not like there’s 500 (of them) and there are only so many that are willing to do it. It’s a testament to the people in the area to get behind something like this.”
Even Higgins, who also stages a memorial fundraising tournament, admitted, “There’s almost too many (in the region), we’ve nearly reached the saturation point.”
Still Schmidt vehemently supports the cause.
“Cancer has affected everybody,” he said. “When Jim (Satalin, former Bona coach) asked me to do this 14 years ago, I was like ‘This will be fun.’ But once you get into it and go to these national events and you hear the stories it’s like a tear-jerker … they motivate you. Then you hear the stats that life expectancy has increased in the last 20 years because of the money that has been going to research.
“When coaches say they don’t have enough time to do something, that’s hogwash. You always have time … you’re never too busy, especially when you’re dealing with something like this. There’s no time during the season, but there are five or six other months where you can find a couple of hours a day to help this (cause). To me, it’s part of my job.”
