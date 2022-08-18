Mark Schmidt (copy)

St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach Mark Schmidt

 St. Bonaventure athletics

OLEAN — If there was any doubt about the success of last year’s inaugural Coaches vs. Cancer 716 Golf Classic at Bartlett Country Club, it was answered this past Monday.

A full week before registration closed, the second-annual event was sold out … all 37 foursomes – 148 golfers – had been filled.

