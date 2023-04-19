WARSAW — Eben Schilke and Isaiah Sisson both needed a third set, but each pulled out a victory to lead the Fillmore boys tennis team to a win over Warsaw on Wednesday.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 on the year with a 5-0 sweep.
While Schilke held off Pietr Nolte at No. 1 singles, Sisson rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Greg Treutlein in three sets.
“(It was) a good team win today,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Eben played a great match at No. 1 against a quality player, but the story of the day was Isaiah. He’s been struggling a little finding his rhythm, and he played an ugly first set, but he found his footing and took over in the last two sets to get a good win.”
BOYS TENNIS Genesee Valley/Belfast 5, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BOLIVAR – Spencer Rambaran edged Guinevere Coats 7-5, 6-4 in third singles to help lift Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Dominic Marra and Trevor Clark added singles victories for GV/B.
Genesee Valley/Belfast got doubles wins from the teams of James Frawley and Gavin Keyon, and Liliana Porter and Karlee Jones.
BOYS GOLF Olean High 37, Dunkirk 18 Fredonia 30, Olean High 25
DUNKIRK – Talon Stitt shot 42 to lead Olean High (1-3) in a tri-match at par-36 Shorewood Country Club.
Dunkirk’s Robert Kozlowski won medalist honors with a 39 and Fredonia’s Lucas Hoffman finished runner-up with a 40.
Drew Brokaw (46) and Cam Bartman (48) also shot under 50 for the Huskies.
Fillmore 213, Wellsville 221
CUBA — Ethan Bailey earned medalist honors for Wellsville with a 10-over-par round of 45 at Allegheny Hills, but Fillmore held on for the team victory.
Anderson Wiltsy led Fillmore (2-0) with a 51 and Reid Cockler and Layton Sanasith each had a 52.
Maddie Parks was second for Wellsville (2-2) with a 54.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 202, Bolivar-Richburg 233
WELLSVILLE — Dakota Hemphill and Will Guilford each carded a 49 to share medalist honors and key Genesee Valley/Belfast (2-1).
Parker Worth led Bolivar-Richburg (0-2) with a 55.
GIRLS GOLF Jamestown 36, Olean 19
RANDOLPH — Avery Salvaggio scored a 48 to lead Jamestown (2-1, 1-0) at Cardinal Hills Golf Course.
Sophie Bartman led Olean (1-2, 1-1) with a 52.
GIRLS LACROSSE Salamanca 9, Newfane 2
NEWFANE — Aubrey Hogan netted four goals and Acey Steven’s posted an .880 save percentage to key Salamanca to a non-league win.
Shea Monahan notched two goals while Beya John, Karina Crouse and Mariah Downey all added a goal apiece for the Warriors (3-2, 2-2).
