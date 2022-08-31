With the New York high school football kicking off Friday, its schedule presents compelling matchups for Big 30 schools just about every week.
From renewed rivalries and budding new ones to games that are likely to settle divisional title races and playoff positioning, each week should bring plenty for area football fans to follow.
In Section 6, four Big 30 squads belong to the same eight-team Class D division, with Randolph entering the year as the perceived favorite after bringing back most of last year’s sectional champion team. But Portville, with most of its ‘21 squad back, and Franklinville/Ellicottville, reloading with a new core of young “skill” position starters, will try to keep up in the always competitive division. The Big 30’s Class B (Olean, Pioneer) and C (Salamanca, Allegany-Limestone) schools will all look to build on .500 or better seasons last year as well.
Section 5, meanwhile, now has two Allegany County schools in its 8-Man division, with Bolivar-Richburg joining Wellsville in a smaller-rostered form of the game.
Here’s a week-by-week glance of what to look for in the 2022 Big 30 New York football schedule:
WEEK 1 Allegany-Limestone at Portville (Sept. 2, 7 p.m.)After a thrilling finish saw its namesake change hands last fall, the Rocking Chair Rivalry is back on to start the fall campaign for the Gators and Panthers.
Allegany-Limestone stunned Portville in a non-league meeting last year as Anthony DeCapua’s field goal midway through the fourth quarter put the Gators ahead for good in a 10-8 victory.
This year, both teams bring back big cores (25 returning letterwinners for Portville, 21 for A-L) and will be eager to open the season on the right foot. Even in a non-league game, there’s much to play for between these longtime rivals.
Honorable mention: Randolph at Salamanca (Sept. 3, 7 p.m.)
WEEK 2 Wellsville at Bolivar-Richburg (Sept. 9, 7 p.m.)The last time the Wolverines and Lions met on the football field, Wellsville won the matchup 15-12 in 2017. But this year’s meeting promises to be unlike any in recent memory between Big 30 schools. B-R made the call to drop down to the eight-man game this summer after lower numbers of players signed up for the fall season, a year after Wellsville made the same choice.
Curious what football looks like with eight men on the field? The first inter-Big 30 matchup in Section 5’s new division should give local fans an idea of what to expect. Typically, with more space and fewer players on the field, eight-man games bring more action and big plays for the faster players.
Honorable mention: Clymer/Sherman/Panama at Randolph (Sept. 9, 7 p.m.), Olean at Dunkirk (Sept. 9, 7 p.m.)
WEEK 3 Randolph at Franklinville/Ellicottville (Sept. 16, 7 p.m.)A rematch of last year’s Section 6 Class D championship at Highmark Stadium should bring the first true measuring stick for F/E coach Jason Marsh’s young team. Randolph beat the Titans twice last year. The Cardinals won a Week 2 regular season meeting 36-26 and blanked the Titans 26-0 in the Section 6 Class D championship game.
While the Cardinals have most of their squad that suited up at Highmark Stadium last year back for another run, the Titans have some fresh faces looking to make an impact as they move into big roles.
Honorable mention: Albion at Olean (Sept. 16, 7 p.m.), Allegany-Limestone at Salamanca (Sept. 16, 7 p.m.), Pioneer at West Seneca East (Sept. 16, 7 p.m.)
WEEK 4Salamanca at Fredonia (Sept. 23, 7 p.m.)A Week 4 home loss to Fredonia, 42-19, at Veterans Memorial Park was the lone blemish on Salamanca’s 7-1 regular season record a year ago. Now, a trip to Fredonia’s Orange Bowl could show whether the Warriors can compete among C South’s best once again.
While both teams will look a bit different (Fredonia’s dynamic duo of Nick Whitfield and Matt Lotter are both graduated, while Salamanca has a new quarterback and multiple new starting linemen), expectations remain high at both schools. A week after hosting Allegany-Limestone, Salamanca has a stretch of back-to-back road games at traditional C South powers in Fredonia and Southwestern.
Honorable mention: Portville at Franklinville/Ellicottville (Sept. 23, 7 p.m.)
WEEK 5Portville at CSP (Oct. 1, 1:30 p.m.)After a transition year (4-5 with a first-round playoff exit), can Portville prove it belongs with the best in Section 6 Class D? Weeks 4 and 5 should give the Panthers their answer, playing Franklinville/Ellicottville and Clymer/Sherman/Panama on the road.
Last year, the Wolfpack — consistently among the best WNY small schools, including state championship runs in 2018 and 2019 — bit the Panthers 34-8 in Portville in Week 3. Portville will certainly look to even that gap in a Saturday afternoon road game.
Honorable mention: Salamanca at Southwestern (Sept. 30, 7 p.m.), Iroquois at Pioneer (Sept. 30, 7 p.m.)
WEEK 6South Park at Pioneer (Oct. 7, 7 p.m.)While Pioneer has a challenging league slate in the Section 6 Class B2 this year, the Panthers may not get much of a break in their non-league games either.
In Week 6, Pioneer plays host to a Class A school that’s recently competed at the highest level. South Park has won three Section 6 Class A championships since 2015, including a state championship in 2015. Last year, the Sparks took a step back at 5-5 but finished their season on a high note winning the Class A Chuck Funke Bowl. A win over South Park would be impressive for coach Jim Duprey’s Pioneer team.
Honorable mention: Wilson at Randolph (Oct. 7, 7 p.m.)
WEEK 7Franklinville/Ellicottville at Clymer/Sherman/Panama (Oct. 15, 1:30 p.m.)After two meetings last year decided by a combined seven points, could another nailbiter be in the offing for these Section 6 Class D powers?
A 16-12 regular season win for the Wolfpack gave CSP the edge in the Class D standings and eventually the No. 2 playoff seed (behind undefeated Randolph). But the Titans went on the road to get their revenge, winning a semifinal 6-3 to earn a trip to Highmark Stadium. F/E will hope to find more road success against the Wolfpack.
Honorable mention: Olean at Maryvale (Oct. 14, 7 p.m.)
WEEK 8Allegany-Limestone at Olean (Oct. 21, 7 p.m.)For the first time in five years, these cross-town rivals will meet again to close out the regular season. The last time Olean took on Allegany-Limestone, the Huskies won a season-opening game 21-6 in 2017. Of course, the rosters on both sides will look entirely different this time around.
Both the Gators and the Huskies are hoping they’ll be able to use this non-league game at Bradner Stadium as a tune-up before the postseason, should they qualify for it by Week 8.
Honorable mention: Randolph at Portville (Oct. 21, 7 p.m.)