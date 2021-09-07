FREDONIA — After a back-and-forth first half, the offenses dried up for both teams in the second half Saturday night for Olean and Fredonia in a Week 1 Section 6 non-league football game.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, that left them one point short for two full quarters as Fredonia held on in a scoreless second half to win, 14-13.
Olean coach Phil Vecchio said the Huskies had their chances to retake the lead, but never finished them off.
“We moved the ball in the second half,” Vecchio said. “At the end of the first half we went on a great drive, got to their 4-yard line and we ended up having a couple procedure penalties that pushed us back and we got it back to the 4-yard line and went for it and they broke it up. Then we returned the opening kickoff the second half to the 15-yard line and couldn't punch it in there. We got down well inside their territory on another drive. We just couldn't make a play to get that score to go ahead.”
Olean quarterback Railey Silvis connected with Cade Anastasia for a pair of first-half touchdown passes. The first put Olean ahead 7-0, but Fredonia scored twice before the end of the first quarter to lead 14-7.
Silvis threw a 19-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to Anastasia, but a missed extra point proved to be costly as the Huskies (0-1) did not score again.
Jamison Pittman led the Huskies’ rushing attack with 13 carries for 78 yards (6.0 yards per attempt). Anastasia had four catches for 57 yards.
Julius Childs and Danny Havers made a team-high seven tackles each for OHS and Ryan Isenberg had a sack.
Fredonia QB Nick Whitfield threw for a touchdown and ran for another. Brandon Wronski caught all six of his completions for a total of 114 yards.
“There were a lot of opportunities that we just couldn't capitalize on,” Vecchio said. “But (I'm) really pleased with our effort, our guys, we're shorthanded and they were much bigger than we are, but we never quit. We hung in there, I thought we did a great job on that fullback, the Lotter kid... our defense, outside of two blown assignments, really played well for the majority of the game.”
SECTION 5 CLASS D
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 64, Cuba-Rushford 6
ELBA — Gaige Armbrewster ran in from 55 yards out on the first play from scrimmage and finished with four rushing TDs to power Oakfield-Alabama/Elba.
Ambrewster’s first score was part of a 35-point first quarter for the Aggies, who recovered an onside try on the ensuing kickoff and scored again on their second drive on a 1-yard plunge from Brodie Hyde. Hyde and Kameron Cusmano each had two touchdowns for O-A/Elba, which held a 50-0 lead at the break.
Cuba-Rushford (0-1) tallied its lone score on a long drive just before halftime. Haidon Moran, Kadin Pierce and Dom Bello each had long runs before Bello ran in from a yard out.
NON-LEAGUE
Franklinville/Ellicottville 28, Lackawanna 16
LACKAWANNA — A new-look Franklinville/Ellicottville offense got off to a fast start with four touchdowns in the first half for a 28-8 halftime lead.
New F/E starting quarterback Lucas Marsh threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, racking up 118 passing yards (6-for-11) and a team-high 61 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Logan Grinols had three catches for 76 yards (including a 50-yard touchdown) and seven carries for 47 yards, while Hunter Smith had two catches, both touchdowns, for 28 yards.
Hayden Trietley made six tackles (two for loss) to lead the F/E defense, while Christian Swalcy had five tackles (one for loss). Ethan Frank had a sack while Joe Conlon and Ben Brol shared another.
Ashlin Alexander-Hall scored both touchdowns for Lackawanna through the air (from quarterback William Gechell with four catches for 49 total yards.
Pioneer 22, Kenmore West 14
YORKSHIRE — Pioneer quarterback Brody Hopkins ran in two touchdowns and threw for 91 yards (6-of-12) as the Panthers held on to win their opener.
Pioneer took advantage of four interceptions as well as a blocked punt.
Scott Davis made 13 tackles and snagged an interception. Logan Ellis had eight tackles (two for loss), Jack Buncy added seven tackles, an interception and three other pass defenses. Kyle Stover blocked a punt, which set up Pioneer’s first touchdown to take a 9-6 first-quarter lead.
Kenmore West scored on the first play of the game, a 55-yard pass, but didn’t find the end zone again until the fourth quarter.
“Kenmore West being a pretty big school coming down here and just a huge team, enormous size-wise, you're not going to find too many better groups than that right there,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said. “Their defense, they returned nine starters from last year and they're stout up front. I was just proud of the way our kids played together as a team and kind of picked up in all three phases of the game.”
“Our rushing game really got shut down, which doesn't happen to us very often. But we could kind of go back and rely on that pass and it was great to see. After giving up that first play on a reverse pass, the defense played really well.”
8 MAN
Pembroke 55, Wellsville 26
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville displayed enough offense in its first game in the 8-man ranks, but didn’t quite have enough defense to prevail.
The Lions will return to action on Friday at Red Jacket.
FRIDAY
Randolph 47, John F. Kennedy 0
RANDOLPH — Xander Hind ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries to lead Randolph in a dominant season opener on Friday.
Carson Conley, Luke Pagett, Christian Burch and Michael Bohall all ran for a touchdown each as well.