HINSDALE — The Fillmore boys soccer team (2-0) continued its dominant start to the season with a 7-1 win over Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale, kicking off the Allegany County Div. I campaign on Wednesday.
Layton Sanasith played the role of ring leader in the affair. He scored a first half hat trick that got started with a goal assisted by Jackson Cool in the seventh minute of the game. Assisting on the other Sanasith first half goals was Eben Schilke. The other opening half goal was scored by Henry Sardina, who Schilke also assisted.
The second half was more of the same from the Eagles which started off with a Schilke goal under six minutes in. Sanasith slotted away his fourth of the night a minute later and Isaiah Sisson capped off the night with an unassisted final goal.
The lone score for C-R/H (0-1-2) was a penalty kick that found the back of the net courtesy of Braeden Wight. The Rebels only managed four shots on goal in the game, all of which were saved by Fillmore goalkeeper Nolan Krzeminski. Meanwhile it was a much busier night for Alex Baron and Caleb Elliott who split keeper duties for C-R/H and combined for 13 saves.
NON-LEAGUEChautauqua Lake 5, Salamanca/Cattaraugus- Little Valley 1SALAMANCA — The sole Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-1) goal was a header scored by Christian Horn in the 23rd minute with the assist coming from Grant Gillman.
Kameron Press recorded a hat trick for the Thunderbirds (1-2) with Nate Henry supplying two assists. The other was provided by Lincoln Smith. Other goals were scored by Smith, who was assisted by Michael Horvath, and Gavin Zemcik, who was assisted by Anthony Powell.
Saje Eschborn racked up 10 saves for Salamanca/CLV in the loss.
“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of our athletes,” Warriors’ first-year coach Marra Stokes said. “They went against a tough team in extreme heat conditions, especially playing on the turf, and they played hard. I think the heat played a big factor in the game as many of our starters were substituted out for hydration breaks or due to extreme cramping. The boys gave it their all and came out strong for our first game. My main goal for this season is focusing on improvement and I’m confident that with time we will do just that.”
Maple Grove 2, Ellicottville 1ELLICOTTVILLE — The home opener for Ellicottville (2-1) was spoiled as Maple Grove handed the Eagles their first defeat of the season.
After managing 12 goals in their first two games of the year, the only goal the Eagles could muster up was a penalty kick that was converted by Owen Doherty in the 48th minute.
The Red Dragons goals were scored by Ty Kraft five minutes into the game and Jake Reinhardt in the 20th minute. They were assisted by Jonah Foley and Trey Demink respectively.
Eagles goalkeeper Evan Bauer pulled out nine saves on the night while Maple Grove’s keeper Nathan Cresanti ended the game with three.
GIRLS SOCCERCCAA WEST ISouthwestern 2, Olean 0JAMESTOWN — Olean (1-1) dropped its first game on the road in a tough environment.
For the Trojans (2-0), Avery Johnson scored a goal, assisted by Makenna Johnson, in the 16th minute split the sides after a relatively even opening 10 minutes. After the first goal and some mistakes by the Huskies, Southwestern controlled the remaining time in the first half. Just as Olean began to pick up the pieces, the Trojans struck again this time through Kaylyn Carnes who was assisted by Ellie Pearson.
It was a busy night for Olean goalkeeper Emma Edwards who recorded 14 saves compared to her counterpart Braya Beaver’s 6 saves for Southwestern.
“Southwestern is always a tough place to go to,” Olean coach Dan Freeman said. “The heat definitely affected us, which is not an excuse because (Southwestern) had to play in the heat too. We kept up with them for the first 10 minutes, but then we made some mistakes and switched off for 30 mins. The second half was fairly even, I just wish we had those 30 minutes back in the first half.”