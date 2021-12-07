BEMUS POINT — Kynan Egan (145 points), Jeremy Danielson (152), Luke Tomlinson (160) and Kolden McCall (heavyweight) all picked up pins in under a minute to power Maple Grove to a 54-6 triumph over Salamanca in a CCAA Division II match on Tuesday.
McCall led the way by pinning Keegan Hardy in 32 seconds at 285 pounds for the Red Raiders. Maple Grove also benefited from five forfeits in a match that also featured three double forfeits.
Cameron McGraw picked up the lone win for Salamanca, earning a forfeit triumph at 172 pounds.
BOYS VOLLEYBALLCuba-Rushford 3, Bolivar-Richburg 0CUBA — Allen Fuller dished out 11 assists and converted three aces to pace Cuba-Rushford to a straight sets victory, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21.
Jack Campbell had seven kills and hit three aces and Mac Hinckley added three kills and five aces for the Rebels.
“It was all about limiting our mistakes,” C-R coach Nick Perillo said. “Once we figured those out we were able to get through the difficult moments and win sets.”
Wellsville 3, Scio 2SCIO — Matthew Bittel filled the stat sheet with 11 assists and three aces to guide Wellsville to a five-set victory.
Gavan Dickerson added three aces and Matthew Carlton registered five kills and two aces to help the Lions.
Jude Marion converted two aces and three blocks and Joe Nickerson had four aces and two kills in Scio’s losing effort.
AT BEMUS POINT Maple Grove 54, Salamanca 6
102*: double forfeit, 110: double forfeit, 118: Cooper (MG) forfeit, 126: Kraft (MG) forfeit, 132: Baer (MG) forfeit, 138: Pletts (MG) forfeit, 145: Egan (MG) :54 Harrison, 152: Danielson (MG) :51 Spring, 160: Tomlinson (MG) :52 Jimerson, 172: McGraw (S) forfeit, 189: Trim (MG) forfeit, 215: double forfeit, 285: McCall (MG) :32 Hardy.