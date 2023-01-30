FREDONIA — Needing a road win to stay in sole possession of first place in CCAA West I, the Salamanca boys basketball team looked to its star junior Monday night.
Lucus Brown delivered just what the Warriors needed, pouring in 36 points — one off of his career high last season — to pace a 70-61 victory over second-place Fredonia. The Warriors (13-2 overall) improved to 6-0 in West I, now a full two games ahead of Fredonia and Allegany-Limestone.
Brown also had eight rebounds and three assists. Andy Herrick added 14 points with six rebounds and six assists while Maddox Isaac filled out his stat sheet with 12 points, seven steals, seven assists and six rebounds.
“They were alone in second in our league at 4-1 and that’s a tough environment to play in,” SHS coach Adam Bennett said. “They gave us everything that they had. They’re so well-coached, Nick (Bertrando) does a tremendous job with them and I’m just really proud of our guys. We faced a lot of adversity tonight and we played very well through it.”
For Fredonia (11-5, 4-2), Davion White scored 17 points while Mike Hahn had 15 pts on five 3-pointers and Ethan Fry had 14 points.
Brown, who became Salamanca’s all-time leading scorer earlier this month, added another huge performance to his resume.
“That was the best Lucus Brown has ever played for me, which is really saying something,” Bennett said. “He’s had a number of big games for us and for our program, but they box and one’d him and to score 36, there were moments in the game that — and the whole team played well — there were moments that Lucus put us on his back. I’m just incredibly proud of all the guys for a great effort and now we turn the page to a really good Allegany team on Thursday.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IBolivar-Richburg 55, Cuba-Rushford 43BOLIVAR — Aydin Sisson pumped in 27 points and Bolivar-Richburg used a big third quarter to earn a rivalry victory over Cuba-Rushford.
Evan Pinney registered 15 points and he and Sisson both connected on four 3-pointers for the Wolverines (13-2). Down 32-25 at the break, B-R rattled off an impressive 19-0 run and allowed just two points for the frame, at the very end, that allowed it to bring a 44-34 lead into the fourth. Reiss Gaines totaled 11 rebounds and three steals, David Baldwin grabbed 10 boards and Landon Barkley had five steals in the win.
“Honestly, we just did the things we should have done in the first half,” B-R coach Justin Thomas explained of the difference in the game-swinging 19-2 third-quarter. “We didn’t rebound the ball very well, we didn’t take care of the ball. We changed our approach and slowed down, got more movement and the boys just really sat down and defended well. We finished with rebounds and that allowed our defense to turn into some offense.
“We really clamped down and again showed some of the resiliency that we have on several other occasions this year. And we really started clicking, and when we do that and we’re shooting well, we’re a really hard team to stop.”
Braeden Wight had 13 points (4 treys) for the Rebels (13-3).
CCAA EAST IIEllicottville 80, Pine Valley 39ELLICOTTVILLE — Owen Chudy went 10-for-10 from the field for 20 points and Gavin Dietrich racked up 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting, plus nine rebounds and three assists, to lead an offensive outburst for Ellicottville.
Caedon Wyatt posted 17 points while Braylon Wyatt chipped in 11 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Eagles (8-7, 6-0). Ellicottville logged a season-high 23 assists on 35 made field goals while setting a season-high point total, eclipsing the 73 it had in a Jan. 17 win over North Collins.
“We shot the lights out tonight,” ECS coach Dave McCann acknowledged. “We shot 61 percent for the game. I thought we just shared the ball really well and found the open person. We played really well, we took care of the basketball and we made shots.”
Miles Volk scored 18 points for Pine Valley (3-11).
Forestville 51, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 48CATTARAUGUS — After falling to Forestville by 13 earlier in the year, Cattaraugus-Little Valley made it a much closer game, but still fell just short of its first win.
Payton Bradley sank four 3-pointers en route to 18 points and four others added between four and eight points for the Timberwolves (0-15). C-LV had a 34-31 lead through three quarters, but Forestville used a 20-14 final frame to pull ahead.
Jackson Rebmann had 16 points (4 treys), Brayden Smith netted 12 and the pair combined for 15 in the fourth to help the Hornets (4-11) seal it.
North Collins 66, Franklinville 44FRANKLINVILLE — Derek Ebersole poured in 26 points, Matt Sweet scored 18 and North Collins used a big second half to pull away.
The game was tied at 28 at half, but the Eagles used a 16-9 third quarter to jump ahead and a 22-7 run over the final eight minutes to seal it. Bretton Blecha had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds and FCS leading scorer Noah Shenk posted 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals before having to exit the game late in the third quarter due to a head injury.
“Our scoring just kind of stalled from there,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said of the injury. “We weren’t able to get the ball in the bucket, they exploded for 22. We played a junk defense on them and we really did a great job; the people in the triangle were communicating and moving and the boys I had playing man were fighting through and battling.”
North Collins was aided by a 16-of-21 effort at the line, while Franklinville was 6-for-10. Collin Mooney added six rebounds for the Panthers (6-9, 3-3).
IACNew Life Christian 68, Gow School 35ALLEGANY — Jefferson Issah racked up 23 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks to key New Life Christian.
Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey drained four 3-pointers en route to 14 points and nine rebounds and Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey collected 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for New Life (10-4).
“We were outstanding both offensively and defensively,” NLC coach James Hutter said. “That was probably the most complete game we’ve played all year.”
Michael Rhine hit five treys and finished with 15 points for Gow School.
AT ALLEGANY Gow School (35)
Rhine 5 0-0 15, Burris 3 1-2 8, Russell 2 4-5 8, Fish 1 0-0 2, Stockfish 1 0-2 2. Totals: 12 5-19 35.
New Life Christian (68)
Issah 9 5-6 23, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 8 1-1 19, Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 5 0-0 14, Allen 2 1-2 5, Selikem 1 0-0 2, En. Botchway 1 0-0 3, El. Botchway 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 7-9 68. Gow School 5 14 23 35 New Life 18 38 60 68
Three-point goals: Gow 6 (Rhine 5, Burris); NLC 7 (Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 4, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 2, En. Botchway). Total fouls: Gow 6, NLC 8. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Pine Valley (39)
Logan 0 1-2 1, Frontuto 2 2-2 7, Oakes 4 2-3 10, Volk 7 3-5 18, Gregory 0 0-2 0, Miller 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 6-11 39.
Ellicottville (80)
Chudy 10 0-0 20, Smith 2 1-2 5, Nuzzo 1 0-2 2, B. Wyatt 4 2-3 11, Benatovich 1 1-1 3, Dietrich 9 0-0 19, C. Wyatt 7 1-1 17, Calarco 1 0-0 3. Totals: 35 5-9 80. Pine Valley 6 17 24 39 Ellicottville 22 40 59 80
Three-point goals: PV 3 (Frontuto, Volk, Miller); ECS 5 (B. Wyatt, Dietrich, C. Wyatt 2, Calarco). Total fouls: PV 12, ECS 16. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Ellicottville won.
AT BOLIVAR Cuba-Rushford (43)
Wight 4 1-2 13, Smith 3 0-0 6, Frank 3 2-4 9, Bello 1 0-0 2, Ricketts 4 0-1 8, Joy 2 1-1 5. Totals: 17 4-8 43.
Bolivar-Richburg (55)
Sisson 10 3-3 27, Barkley 2 0-0 4, R. Gaines 1 0-0 2, Baldwin 2 5-10 7, Pinney 5 1-2 15. Totals: 20 9-15 55. Cuba-Rushford 17 32 34 43 Bol.-Richburg 18 25 44 55
Three-point goals: C-R 5 (Wight 4, Frank); B-R 8 (Sisson 4, Pinney 4). Total fouls: C-R 16, B-R 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Cuba-Rushford, 59-35.
AT CATTARAUGUS Forestville (51)
Smith 3 6-7 12, Villafranca 3 0-2 6, Vigue 1 0-0 3, Hemphill 2 1-2 5, Rebmann 6 0-0 16, Pokoj 4 1-2 9. Totals: 00 00-00 00.
Catt.-Little Valley (48)
Seamon 1 2-2 4, Benzel 3 1-2 7, C. Young 1 0-2 3, B. Young 3 0-1 8, Bradley 5 4-6 18, Brewer 1 0-0 2, Szata 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 7-13 48. Forestville 8 20 31 51 Cattaraugus-LV 8 26 34 48
Three-point goals: Forest. 5 (Vigue, Rebmann 4); C-LV 7 (C. Young, B. Young 2, Bradley 4). Total fouls: Forest. 17, C-LV 21. Fouled out:
Seaon (CLV), C. Young (CLV).
AT FRANKLINVILLE North Collins (66)
D. Ebersole 8 7-9 26, Glosek 1 0-0 2, Sweet 6 6-7 18, Downs 0 2-2 2, Parnitzke 4 0-0 10, Quiter 1 0-1 2, W. Ebersole 2 0-0 5, Keane 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 16-21 66.
Franklinville (44)
Bielecki 2 2-2 7, Blecha 5 0-0 10, E. Shenk 0 1-2 1, Cornell 3 0-0 9, N. Shenk 4 1-2 11, Mooney 1 2-4 4, Butman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-10 44. North Collins 14 28 44 66 Franklinville 14 28 37 44
Three-point goals: NC 6 (D. Ebersole 3, Parnitzke 2, W. Ebersole); Frank. 6 (Cornell 3, N. Shenk 2, Bielecki). Total fouls: NC 13, Frank. 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Franklinville won.
AT FREDONIA
Salamanca (70)
Ross 2 2-2 8, Isaac 6 0-0 12, L. Brown 14 1-1 36, A. Herrick 6 2-2 14, A. Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 5-5 70.
Fredonia (61)
Hahn 5 0-0 15, Whitfield 2 0-0 4, Fry 6 0-1 14, Putney 1 0-0 3, White 6 3-5 17, Hawk 4 0-2 8. Totals: 24 3-8 61. Salamanca 22 35 53 70 Fredonia 12 29 46 61
Three-point goals: Sala 9 (L. Brown 7, Ross 2); Fred 10 (Hahn 5, Fry 2, White 2, Putney). Total fouls: Sala 8, Fred 9. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Fredonia, 56-48, OT.