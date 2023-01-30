Lucus Brown

Salamanca’s Lucus Brown (23) drives to the basket between three Fredonia defenders during a CCAA West I boys basketball game on Monday night in Fredonia.

 Photo provided

FREDONIA — Needing a road win to stay in sole possession of first place in CCAA West I, the Salamanca boys basketball team looked to its star junior Monday night.

Lucus Brown delivered just what the Warriors needed, pouring in 36 points — one off of his career high last season — to pace a 70-61 victory over second-place Fredonia. The Warriors (13-2 overall) improved to 6-0 in West I, now a full two games ahead of Fredonia and Allegany-Limestone.

