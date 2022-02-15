SOUTH DAYTON — Make it five-straight for the Salamanca girls basketball team.
Bella Wolfe had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds and added three blocks in a dominant effort to lead the Warriors to a 56-32 triumph over Pine Valley in a CCAA East rematch on Tuesday night.
Lezly McComber had her own double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds and Karina Crouse notched a team-best 14 points and three rebounds for the Warriors (10-9, 9-3). Additionally, Jillian Rea had eight assists, three steals and three rebounds and Makenzie Oakes chipped in four assists and three rebounds.
Salamanca is now clearly peaking at the right time. After notching five total wins through Feb 5 (as part of a 5-8 start), it now has a remarkable five wins in the last eight days, including three since Saturday. And after being handled by Pine Valley, 44-17, in the teams’ first meeting, it demonstrated just how much it’s improved with a 24-point win in the rematch.
“Another collective team win,” Salamanca coach Bryelle Wallin said. “The pieces are starting to fit and we are starting to click. I am so proud of this group and that they are willing to sacrifice so much for each other.”
Trista Farnham had 13 points and four assists while Maggie King also had four helpers and Danielle West grabbed seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-10).
CCAA CENTRAL
Portville 51, Gowanda 35PORTVILLE — In one night, Portville secured an outright league title, came one step closer to finishing off another stellar regular season and pulled out a Senior Night victory by double digits.
Mallory Welty registered 14 points, four assists and three steals while Lilly Bentley (8 points) pulled down seven rebounds for the Panthers, whose win pushed them to 9-1 in league play (16-3 overall) and assured them the crown regardless of what Frewsburg (7-2) does today.
After a slow start and an early 11-8 deficit, Portville grabbed an 18-15 halftime lead before embarking upon a 21-5 third quarter to run away with it.
“Tonight we celebrated our six senior players and one senior manager,” said PCS coach Inga Welty, who honored, among others, her twin daughters Mallory and Mia Welty (7 points). “The tributes and the gifts to the seniors, along with the loud student section, made the night one that I don’t think these girls will soon forget.
Jordyn Sickels added seven points for the Panthers, including “a beautiful rip-through and score that was a crowd favorite,” Welty said, before adding. “Another fun moment is when Mattie Fries hit a 3-pointer. Overall, the night was a special one, and that is exactly what these girls deserve.”
Aailyah Stevens had a team-best eight points for Gowanda (8-9).
CCAA EAST
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 36, North Collins 31
CATTARAUGUS — Alex Minnekine pumped in 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter to help Cattaraugus-Little Valley hang on.
Up 24-21 entering the final frame, the Timberwolves outscored NC 12-10 over the final eight minutes to seal it. In doing so, it avenged a 25-20 loss to the Eagles from earlier in the year.
Hailey Jasinski had eight points for North Collins.
Ellicottville 52, Franklinville 41
FRANKLINVILLE — Emilee Ruiz drained three 3-pointers en route to 20 points and Ellicottville used a big second quarter to top Franklinville.
Allison Rowland and Dalayla Alexander added 14 and 10 points, respectively, for the Eagles, who finished the regular year 13-6 and with a CCAA East title. Tied at 13 after the first quarter, Ellicottville used a 21-6 second frame to bring a 34-19 lead into the break before maintaining control from there.
Sofia Bentley totaled 16 points for Franklinville (12-7).
CCAA WEST I
Southwestern 63, Allegany-Limestone 34
JAMESTOWN — Reece Beaver pumped in 21 points and Kira Ricker posted 19 to guide Southwestern.
A-L hung with the first-place Trojans for a half, trailing by just nine (30-21) at the break. But Southwestern (13-4, 9-0) outscored the Gators 21-7 in the third quarter and 33-13 for the half to pull away.
Madison Callen totaled 11 points and six rebounds, Anna Wolfgang had six boards and four blocks and Emily Lippert pulled down seven rebounds for A-L (4-12).
“We stayed with them until the third quarter,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “But they showed why they’re the first place and unbeaten team in the league.”
Randolph 51, Olean 38
RANDOLPH — Payton Morrison recorded 23 points and Kyra Pence posted 16 to Randolph past Olean for the third time this season.
Katelyn Storer added 10 points for the Cardinals (16-3). Olean outscored Randolph 13-6 in the third quarter to turn a 15-point halftime deficit to an eight-point game, but Randolph pulled away again in the final quarter.
“We had a really bad first half,” said OHS coach Chelsea Bowker, whose team was outscored 30-15. “I challenged my girls to come out and win the third quarter, and they did, but Morrison hit a 3 that killed our momentum (to start) the fourth, and they kind of ran away with it.”
Leah Williams had 13 points and nine rebounds while Anayah Parks-Barker grabbed six rebounds for the Huskies (7-10, 5-4).
IAC
Park School 53, Archbishop Walsh 29
OLEAN — Noella Policastro racked up 23 points and eclipsed 1,000 career points in the loss for Walsh.
Bobbi Kirkwood had a game-high 12 rebounds for the Eagles (1-12). Kayla Johnson had 17 points while Cecilia Gullo and Lylla Schindler each added 10 for Park School.
“Park came out strong and never looked back,” Walsh coach Matthew Kichman said.