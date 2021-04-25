ELLICOTTVILLE — In a five-set marathon match, Ellicottville twice staved off a loss, but Salamanca finished off the Eagles in the fifth on Saturday.
The Warriors (4-6) won the CCAA East girls volleyball match, edging the Eagles 25-20, 25-17, 16-25, 21-25, 25-20.
Makayla Burch had eight aces for Salamanca. Jaedan Hubbard had three aces and eight kills, Morgan Maybee had three aces and four kills and Jillian Rea added five kills and 10 assists.
For Ellicottville (0-7), Allison Rowland had 11 kills and 15 digs and Jenna Hadley had 15 assists, six aces and six digs. Cora Norton added six kills, four aces and six digs, Haley Fredickson had three blocks and Courtney Sexton had eight digs.
CCAA CENTRAL Olean 3, Fredonia 0
FREDONIA — Brynn Ackerman dropped in 11 kills and Grace Parr posted eight kills to key Olean to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 sweep.
Makenna Pancio added 15 digs while Maggie McClelland chipped in three aces and seven digs for the Huskies (8-2).
For Fredonia (4-6), Maddy Marsh had 12 digs and Marissa Cash had two aces, three kills and eight assists
Allegany-Limestone 3, Dunkirk 0DUNKIRK — The Allegany-Limestone girls volleyball team picked up its third-straight win with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-11 sweep.
The Gators were led offensively by junior middle blocker Jenna Louser with 10 kills. Senior middle blocker Violet Nolder and junior outside hitter Mallory Jakubczyk each had seven kills. Junior setter Katie Furlong dished out 26 assists.
A-L improved to 6-5 overall and 5-5 in the league with the victory. Dunkirk fell to 0-10.
CCAA EAST
Randolph 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0RANDOLPH — Randolph picked up its second victory over Cattaraugus-Little Valley this season, sweeping the T-Wolves 25-17, 25-6, 25-14.
CLV fell to 3-5.
FOOTBALLNON-LEAGUECardinal O’Hara 24, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 14CATTARAUGUS — Aidan Masters completed 8-of-16 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, both to Antwan Hugley as Cardinal O’Hara rallied from a 14-8 halftime deficit for the win.
Hugley caught five passes for 101 yards and TDs of 75 and 13 yards on either side of halftime for the Hawks. Damion Littleton ran 15 times for 116 yards and a 12yard score while Ty Mangione racked up 10 ½ tackles for O’Hara.
Trailing 14-8 at the break, the Hawks scored two unanswered touchdowns, hitting the two-point conversion on both, to go up for good.
Josh Halterman went 8-of-24 passing for 153 yards and a pair of TD passes to Dakota Allen (3 receptions, 78 yards) for the Timberwolves. Gage Furl had a team-best 56 rushing yards on eight carries and added three catches for 49 yards while Paul Tackentien had 5 ½ tackles for C-LV.