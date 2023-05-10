SALAMANCA — Athletes from 25 different teams are set to descend on Foy-Nugent Memorial Track and Field on Friday, but as usual for the Super 8 meet, it’ll only be the “best of the best.”
Friday marks the 34th annual Foy/Abdo/Davies Super 8 Track and Field Meet at Salamanca High School, an invitational featuring only eight athletes — and one heat — in each event. The field of schools draws from three counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua.
“I'm finding it difficult to put into words what it means to host the Super 8 meet,” Salamanca boys coach Michelle Hill said. “Friday will be our 34th year organizing this special event and we are just as nervous as if it were our first time running it. Each and every year, we want to make Bob Nugent proud. We know it won't be perfect and love the challenge of making improvements each year, but we would be lying if we said that we were stress-free.”
THE MEET is named in honor of the late Louis Foy, a longtime Salamanca track coach and athletic director, and Mike Abdo and Bob Davies, longtime Olean Times Herald sports writers.
“These men all worked very hard to give recognition to the local athletes,” Salamanca girls coach Laurie Lafferty-John said.
The meet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Salamanca track, a facility itself named for Foy and the late Bob Nugent, a fellow longtime coach.
One of the latest invitationals on the calendar, the Super 8 meet is annually one of the last chances for top athletes to prepare for the postseason.
“It’s an honor to be the host,” Lafferty-John said. “For all those athletes that have been part of Salamanca track and field since 1920, it brings great pride to our school and community.
“It’s like having someone over to your house and preparing a nice meal. That is how we feel when these schools come to our track and our field. We have prepared and we want to host and give people an experience they will not forget and we want to do it with grace and pride with a smile on our face to represent the red and gray as it deserves to be represented.”
Hill anticipated good weather, which she said should “bring us the perfect conditions for some outstanding performances, something that we look forward to witnessing each year.”
The meet runs with help from a crew, including athletes, parents, volunteers, grounds crew, SHS alumni, administrators and coaches, Hill noted.
Lafferty-John has coached for 28 of the 33 years the meet has run. She said this will be the last on the original track the meet was established on, with renovations coming after the season.
“There is energy in the air that can be experienced if you come and compete, coach or attend as a parent or fan,” she said. “It’s unique and so many wonderful things have transpired over those years. So many memories for so many athletes. When we wear our Super 8 meet (shirts) anywhere and someone sees it, they come right up to us and say, ‘Hey I ran in that meet. It has a prestige that is just really special for our local athletes.’
“We are proud to have continued such a tradition and we will be excited to keep it going with our brand new track. We will continue to share the stories of our track family over the years to the new generation of kids. We have created a culture we are all so proud of in the sport of track and field.”
Modified coach Joe Hinman termed it “bittersweet” to run the meet for the last time on the original track. While the meet will likely have to move to another track for a year while Salamanca’s is rebuilt, Hill is looking forward to the future on a new track, “even bigger and better in the new facility.”
“The last few days before the meet are always a bit overwhelming, but we could not be more excited to be hosting it once again,” she said.
This year’s list of teams participating in the Super 8 meet: Allegany-Limestone, Bolivar-Richburg, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Cuba-Rushford, Dunkirk, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, Fillmore, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Fredonia, Frewsburg, Genesee Valley/Belfast, Gowanda, Jamestown, Maple Grove, Olean, Pioneer, Portville, Randolph, Salamanca, Silver Creek/Forestville, Southwestern, Wellsville, West Valley.