SALAMANCA — On its second annual Swish Away Cancer fundraiser game day, the Salamanca girls basketball team earned a CCAA East league victory in an overtime thriller Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors played first-place Ellicottville evenly through 32 minutes, tied 49-49. But the extra period favored the hosts as Salamanca handed Ellicottville its first league loss, beating the Eagles 56-53.
Lezly McComber scored 13 points with four rebounds and Karina Crouse marked 12 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead Salamanca (8-9, 7-3).
Bella Wolfe filled out the stat sheet for the Warriors with 10 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and three steals, while Jillian Rea had eight points, eight assists, nine rebounds and seven steals. Morgan Maybee grabbed five rebounds.
“(It was a) collective team win, very proud of this group,” Salamanca coach Bryelle Wallin said.
Dalayla Alexander led Ellicottville (12-6, 10-1) with 17 points and Emilee Ruiz scored 12 points.
Salamanca raised more than $1,800 to be donated to local food pantries in both school districts and the Roswell Cancer Institute in memory of the late Mark Chase, a former Salamanc assistant coach.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. ICuba-Rushford 51, Bolivar-Richburg 25CUBA — Taylor Searle poured in 30 points to lead Cuba-Rushford (7-11), while Brynn Lavery added 10 points.
Kayli Giardini led Bolivar-Richburg (3-15) with 15 points.
“We really started to get things rolling in the second half,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “We got some easy buckets thanks to some good defense and we finally started hitting some shots in the half court.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIGenesee Valley/Belfast 37, Houghton 18BELFAST — Anna Drozdowski tallied 12 points while Alicia Borden chipped in 10 to key Genesee Valley/Belfast (14-4).
After seeing a 10-game winning streak come to an end in its last game, against Andover/Whitesville, the JagDogs bounced back in convincing fashion. Houghton fell to 8-6.
CCAA WEST IAllegany-Limestone 51, Dunkirk 29Randolph 51, Allegany-Limestone 25Allegany-Limestone (3-11, 2-7) split a pair of weekend league games, beating Dunkirk at home on Saturday before losing at Randolph on Sunday.
On Saturday, Gianna DeRose (four steals) and Emily Lippert paced the Gators with 12 points each. Sidney Gleason grabbed 10 rebounds and Maddie Callen had seven boards.
“This was a great game for us,” coach Katie Duggan said. “We came out a little slow but really picked it up in the second half.”
On Sunday, Kyra Pence led Randolph (15-3, 7-1) with 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Payton Morrison had a double-double of 16 points and 10 boards. Maddie Callen led A-L with 15 points and seven rebounds while Gianna DeRose had four rebounds. A-L played the Cardinals much closer than it did on Thursday, a 74-28 loss.
GFLCAASyracuse Eagles 52, New Life Christian 34LIMA — Kate and Lauren Grainger connected on four 3-pointers each to launch a dominant sharp-shooting effort from Syracuse.
Kate scored 18 points and Emily Ball scored 17 to lead the Eagles in scoring. Lauren finished with 10 points.
“Syracuse has three really good 3-point shooters,” New Life coach Sarah Hutter said.
Marceline Hutter scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Brightleen Ngunyi posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead New Life Christian’s effort.
NON-LEAGUEDansville 38, Olean 36DANSVILLE — A 25-16 halftime lead did not hold for the Huskies (7-9) in a non-league heartbreaker.
JoJo Gibbons had 13 points for Olean while Anayah Parks-Barker had 11 points.
Madison Lee and Chelsie Tyler led Dansville (9-10) with 12 points each.
Andover/Whitesville 83, Scio/Friendship 31WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall posted 33 points and buried five 3-pointers to guide Andover/Whitesville (15-3).
Hall drilled three long balls and scored 15 points in the first period to help A/W jump into control 30-4. Serena Ainsworth and Maria Riloba each scored 12 and Rachel Jackson chipped in 12 for A/W.
Neveah Ross and Kadence Donohue each dropped in 12 points to aid Scio/Friendship’s effort.
AT ALLEGANY Dunkirk (29)
Pacheco 1 1-2 3, Rodriguez 1 1-4 4, Karin 4 0-1 8, DiCara 4 0-0 9, Jacquez 1 0-0 2, Casey 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 2-7 29.
Allegany-Limestone (51)
Callen 0 6-6 6, DeRose 5 0-0 12, Gleason Wolfgang 3 0-0 6, Lippert 5 0-2 12, Lowe 1 0-0 2, Herzog 4 1-2 9. Totals: 20 7-10 51. Dunkirk 7 11 18 29 A-L 10 19 39 51
Three-point goals:
Dunkirk 3 (Rodriguez, DiCara, Casey); A-L 4 (DeRose, Lippert).
AT SALAMANCA Ellicottville (53)
Alexander 7 1-3 17, John 1 0-0 3, Quinn 4 1-4 9, Ruiz 5 1-6 12, Rowland 1 0-0 2, Ficek 2 0-0 4, Leiper 3 1-2 7. Totals: 23 4-15 00.
Salamanca (56)
Crouse 3 5-7 12, Wolfe 5 0-2 10, Oakes 2 0-0 4, Maybee 3 3-6 9, Rea 1 5-8 8, McComber 4 5-6 13. Totals: 18 18-29 56. E’ville 11 27 38 49 53 Sala. 12 26 40 49 56
Three-point goals: E’ville 4 (Alexander 2, John, Ruiz); Sala. 1 (Rea). Total fouls: E’ville 22, Sala. 15. Fouled out:
Quinn, Ruiz, Rowland (E).
JV:
Ellicottville, 44-17.
AT CUBA Bolivar-Richburg (25)
Sisson 1 0-0 2, R. Giardini 1 0-0 2, K. Giardini 6 1-4 15, Baldwin 0 2-2 2, Cantrell 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10 3-6 25.
Cuba-Rushford (51)
Forward 2 1-2 5, Lavery 5 0-0 10, Kranock 1 0-2 2, Demick 1 2-4 4, Searle 10 8-10 30. Totals: 10 3-6 25. B-R 4 15 23 25 C-R 10 17 31 51
Three-point goals: B-R 2 (K. Giardini 2); C-R 2 (Searle 2). Total fouls: B-R 14, C-R 12. Fouled out:
Majot (BR).
AT DANSVILLE Olean (36)
Gibbons 5 3-6 13, Parks-Barker 4 0-0 11, Fayson 1 1-2 3, Williams 4 0-0 9. Totals: 14 4-8 36.
Dansville (38)
Stone 1 0-0 2, Caruso 3 1-2 8, Belcher 2 0-2 4, Tyler 4 2-2 12, Lee 5 1-2 12. Totals: 15 4-8 38. Olean 9 25 28 36 Dansville 11 16 26 38
Three-point goals: Olean 4 (Parks-Barker 3, Williams); Dansville 4 (Tyler 2, Caruso, Lee). Total fouls: Olean 12, Dansville 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT LIMA New Life (34)
Hutter 8 0-2 16, Ngunyi 5 0-1 10, Feldbauer 2 0-0 4, Rhodes 2 0-2 4. Totals: 17 0-5 34.
Syracuse (52)
K. Grainger 5 4-4 18, Ball 7 1-1 17, L. Grainger 4 0-0 10, Lamb 1 1-1 3, Skarupa 1 0-0 2, Dancil 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 6-6 52. New Life 10 14 22 34 Syracuse 18 29 47 52
Three-point goals: NCLS 0; Syracuse 8 (K. Grainger 4, L. Grainger 2, Ball 2). Total fouls: NCLS 7, Syracuse 8. Fouled out: None.