SALAMANCA — Shawn Bacelli held Ellicottville to one run on one hit over a complete five inning game, pitching Salamanca to a championship victory in its own baseball tournament on Saturday.
The Warriors defeated the Eagles 3-1 in the Salamanca Tournament championship. Due to weather earlier in the week, Salamanca held all four tournament games on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in five-inning contests.
Bacelli struck out six and walked five.
“I think I’d be remiss to not mention Shawn Bacelli, the job he did going five innings,” first-year Salamanca coach Greg Herrick said. “He hasn’t pitched in a few years at high school level. He adds depth to our rotation going forward so that’s a big addition for us.”
Jake Herrick and Jaxson Ross each had one hit and one run scored while Hayden Hoag walked twice and scored a run for Salamanca (2-0).
Logan Grinols led off the game with what turned out to be Ellicottville’s lone hit. Caedon Wyatt pitched four innings, striking out three, walking three and allowing three hits for the Eagles (1-2).
“It was really good competition in the tournament and nice to get on the field finally and the weather allowed us to play and get the season started the right way,” Herrick added. “For early season baseball we gave away a few at bats today, but that was to be expected at this part of the season. It’s nice to make some early season mistakes and still come away 2-0.”
SALAMANCA TOURNAMENT
Ellicottville 7, Cassadaga Valley 2
SALAMANCA — Ellicottville’s Lucas Marsh pitched the Eagles to a five-inning complete game victory in the first round, striking out 10 batters with no walks and four hits allowed.
Braylon Wyatt went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Eagles. Hunter Smith had a double, RBI and three runs scored. Caleb Ploetz had a hit and two RBI.
Salamanca 9, Frewsburg 6
SALAMANCA — Jaxson Ross pitched three scoreless innings in relief and hit a three-run inside the park home run to put Salamanca ahead in the fourth inning.
Ross went 2-for-3 with the home run and a two-run double for five RBI in the first round win. Jake Herrick also went 2-for-3, scoring two runs.
Peyton Dustin had a double and a run scored for Frewsburg.
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 13, Keshequa 3, 5 innings
FILLMORE — Alex Ellsworth registered three doubles, driving in a pair on the second such hit and one on the third (3 total RBI) as Fillmore rallied for a 10-run win in its season-opener.
Trailing 3-0 through Keshequa’s first at-bats, the Eagles notched a run in the bottom half, then rattled off an eight-run second inning to take control. Mitch Ward tossed five innings of scoreless relief, striking out eight with just one walk. He and Aiden Wagner added two hits at the plate while Zach Sisson had a big day with three hits, including a triple and double, three RBI and three runs scored for Fillmore.
AVOCA/PRATTSBURGH TOURNAMENT
Avoca/Prattsburgh 14, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1, 6 inn.
PRATTSBURGH — Pacey Hopkins and Macoy Putnam both drove in runs and Avoca/Prattsburgh one-hit GV/B en route to a first-round victory.
Up 3-0 in the first and 5-0 after the third, A/P used an eight-run sixth inning to end the game. Carter Stout struck out two while making the start and Trent Scott had the lone hit for the JagDogs.
Consolation: Northstar Christian 11, Genesee Valley/Belfast 3
AVOCA — Genesee Valley/Belfast answered a 2-0 deficit with a two-run fourth to tie it, but defending Class D2 champion Northstar exploded for seven fifth-frame runs to pull away.
Thai Norasethaporn and Carter Stout each had two hits while Ryan Daciw struck out one in making the Game 2 start for GV/B (2-2).