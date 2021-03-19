ELLICOTTVILLE — Freshman Lucus Brown turned in one more dazzling performance to close the regular season for the Salamanca boys basketball team, leading the Warriors to their second victory over Ellicottville on Friday.
Brown had 27 points on six 3-pointers with six steals and five assists in a 65-49 non-league victory over the Eagles (12-2). Salamanca (7-7) was responsible for Ellicottville’s only losses this regular season.
Jarrett Pond added 17 points and seven rebounds and Jarod White scored 12 points for the Warriors.
“It was a great game to end the season with in terms of getting ready for the playoffs,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said. “Salamanca did a heck of a job tonight. They moved the ball very well and Lucus shot remendously for them.”
For Ellicottville (12-2), Leif Jimerson scored 14 points, Clayton Rowland had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds with four assists and Wyatt Chudy marked 10 points with five boards. Logan Grinols dished out five assists.
“I thought our kids played a pretty good game as well,” McCann said. “We were in it for most of the night, we took a lead in the third quarter, but any time we would get on a run, it seemed like Lucus hit a big shot. And we had two starters with four fouls who had to sit out midway through the third. Salamanca took advantage of it, which is what good teams do.”
Section 6’s boys basketball teams will officially learn their playoff positioning with the seeding meeting today.
CCAA EAST I
Portville 52, Silver Creek 35
PORTVILLE — Leading 23-21 at halftime, Portville used a big third quarter, going on a 16-4 run to pull away from Silver Creek.
Maxx Yehl paced the Panthers (7-5) with a double-double on 13 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and a block while Luke Petruzzi scored 14 points on four 3-pointers. Joe Long added six rebounds and two assists.
“It was a slow start,” Portville coach Bill Torrey said. “Everybody’s scrambling to get lots of games finished up here. It was nice to make some adjustments and have a solid second half offensively and defensively.”
Samuel Braidich led Silver Creek (5-8) with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Matt Woleben had five reb, three steals and three assists.
NON-LEAGUE
Archbishop Walsh 59, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 54
CATTARAUGUS — Trailing by four points after the third quarter, Archbishop Walsh used a 16-7 fourth to earn a season sweep of Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Patrick Tufino had 23 points and Xavier Laverty scored 19 points for the Eagles (9-2). Max Garvin added 12 points.
John Visnesky and Gage Furl scored 12 points each to lead CLV (8-6). Elijah Perkins chipped in 11 points.
Williamsville East 91, Olean 86, OT
EAST AMHERST — Max Schneider, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, highlighted a handful of standout individual efforts, pouring in 46 points, including six 3-pointers, as Williamsville East pulled out a wild, nip-and-tuck overtime triumph.
Trailing by five after the third quarter, Olean used a 21-point fourth quarter to force the extra session, but Williamsville East outscored the Huskies 16-11 over the final five minutes to seal the win. Yusuf added 14 points for the Flames.
Kamdyn McClain racked up 32 points, including five treys, and Jason Brooks pumped in 27 for the Huskies, who also received 13 points from Corey Potter. Both teams hit 10 3-pointers and finished with their highest scoring output of the season.
Williamsville East moved to 11-4 while Olean had a 10-game win streak snapped despite a valiant effort against a Class A foe and finished the regular season 10-4.
GFLCAA SEMIFINAL
New Life Christian 67, Syracuse Wolfpack 61
SPENCERPORT — New Life Christian advanced to today’s Greater Finger Lakes Christian Athletic Association championship as Timothy Hutter scored 35 points.
Prince Terrison had 14 points for New Life, which plays No. 1 seed Rochester Rapids at 2:30 p.m. today.
Simeon Kornegay had 27 points for the Syracuse Wolfpack.
GIRLS
NON-LEAGUE
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 48, Archbishop Walsh 12
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley rolled to a Senior Night victory as Alex Minnekine scored 17 points.
Lexi Mikowicz added 11 points for the Timberwolves.
Walsh fell to 2-11.
THURSDAY
CCAA East II
Franklinville 45, North Collins 34
FRANKLINVILLE — Tarryn Herman scored 14 points in Frankinville’s Thursday night victory. Olivia Frank had 11 points and Megan Jackson added 10 points.
BOYS AT PORTVILLE Silver Creek (34)
Larson 1 0-0 3, Braidich 5 5-8 15, Woleben 3 0-1 7, Kelly 1 0-0 2, Jamison 1 0-0 3, White 0 1-2 1, Fiegl 0 3-6 3. Totals: 11 9-17 34.
Portville (52)
Mathes 2 0-1 4, Griffin 2 4-4 8, Long 3 1-2 7, Petruzzi 5 0-0 14, Yehl 6 1-2 13, L. Petryszak 1 2-2 4. Totals: 20 8-13 52. Silver Creek 11 21 25 43 Portville 15 23 39 52
Three-point goals: Silver Creek 3 (Larson, Woleben, Jamison); Portville 4 (Petruzzi 4). Total fouls: Silver Creek 13, Portville 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville def. Frankville.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Salamanca (65)
Hay. Hoag 2 0-0 4, McKenna 1 0-0 2, Pond 7 3-4 17, Maybee 1 0-0 3, Brown 9 3-3 27, White 6 0-4 12. Totals: 26 6-11 65.
Ellicottville (49)
Marsh 4 0-0 9, Jimerson 5 2-2 14, Rowland 5 1-2 11, Chudy 3 4-4 10, Grinols 2 0-0 5. Totals: 19 7-8 49. Salamanca 19 34 50 65 Ellicottville 16 29 40 49
Three-point goals: Salamanca 7 (Brown 6, Maybee); E’Ville 4 (Marsh, Jimerson 2, Grinols). Total fouls: Salamanca 9, E’Ville 12. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Ellicottville won.
AT CATTARAUGUS Archbishop Walsh (59)
Quinn 0 2-2 2, Laverty 6 4-5 19, Swenson 0 0-2 0, Tufino 7 2-2 23, Maine 1 0-0 3, Garvin 3 3-4 12. Totals: 17 11-15 59.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (54)
Savidge 3 0-0 8, Perkins 4 2-3 11, Volk 2 0-0 5, Furl 5 1-2 12, Halterman 2 0-0 6, Eisensmith 5 0-0 12. Totals: 21 3-5 54. Walsh 16 29 43 59 C-LV 19 29 47 54
Three-point goals: Walsh 13 (Tufino 6, Laverty 3, Garvin 3, Maine); C-LV 9 (Savidge 2, Halterman 2, Visnesky 2,). Total fouls: Walsh 9, C-LV 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT EAST AMHERST Olean (86)
McClain 12 3-4 32, Brooks 9 7-8 27, Potter 5 0-1 13, Ramadhan 3 0-0 9, Hoffman 2 0-0 5. Totals: 31 10-13 86.
Williamsville East (91)
Schneider 15-10-12 46, Cloen 4 0-2 8, Notaro 3 0-0 9, Hashmi 7 0-0 14, Winterhalter 2 1-2 6, Mack 4 0-2 8. Totals: 35 11-18 91. Olean 15 40 54 75 86 Williamsville 15 39 59 75 91
Three-point goals: Olean 10 (McClain 5, Brooks 2, Potter 2, Hoffman); Will. East 10 (Schneider 6, Notaro 3, Winterhalter). Total fouls: Olean 15, Williamsville 9. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Williamsville East won.
AT SPENCERPORT New Life Christian (67)
Hutter 12 10-13 35, Andoh 3 0-2 6, Ampiah-Kwofi 1 1-2 3, Terrison 4 4-6 14, Ofori 1 0-0 3, Hanson-Nortey 2 0-0 6. Totals:23 15-23 67
Syracuse Wolfpack (61)
Kornegay 11 4-7 27, Luke 4 5-6 14, Slabaugh 5 3-4 14, Williams 1 0-0 2, Jarvis 2 0-0 4, Totals: 23 12-17 61. New Life 16 36 50 67 Syracuse Wolfpack 16 30 45 61 Three-point goals: NLCS 6 (Hutter, Ofori, Terrison 2, Hanson-Nortey 2); Syracuse 3 (Slabaugh, Kornegay, Luke). Total fouls: NLCS 15, Syracuse 18. Fouled out: Ampiah-Kwofi.
{span style=”font-size: 1.5em ”}GIRLS{/span}
AT CATTARAUGUS Archbishop Walsh (12)
Parveen 1 0-0 3, Kirkwood 2 0-1 4, Howard 1 0-0 2, Bailey 1 0-0 3. Totals: 5 0-1 12.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (48)
Pritchard 1 0-0 2, Chapman 1 0-0 2, Minnekine 7 2-6 17, Mikowicz 4 3-5 11, Osgood 1 0-0 2, Ellis 2 0-0 4, Dorman 4 0-0 8, Covell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 5-11 00. Walsh 2 2 7 12 C-LV 11 21 35 48
Three-point goals: Walsh 2 (Parveen, Bailey); C-LV 1 (Minnekine). Total fouls: Walsh 9, C-LV 7. Fouled out: None.