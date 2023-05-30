ALLEGANY — Kaine Whitcomb scored 14 points to lead Salamanca to a road 38-33 victory over Allegany-Limestone in a Section 6 unified basketball postseason game on Tuesday night.
Jacob Johnson-Drain notched a season-high 12 points while John Holmes-Pierce added six for the Warriors.
“Kaine’s an amazing player,” A-L coach Terra LaCroix said. “We knew he was gonna be somebody that we were going to have to battle, because we saw them in a scrimmage earlier in the year.
Mason Baire led the Gators with six points.
“We played well defensively in holding Whitcomb to 14 because he’s a really good player,” LaCroix added. “It was a team effort. Hunter Ackley had some great rebounds for us and Caiden Ackley played great defense.”
Both teams will play another playoff game on Friday in Lancaster (5:15 p.m.) against an opponent to be determined.