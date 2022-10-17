HOLLAND — Five participants collected an individual win, including one girl with her first-career varsity victory, to guide the Salamanca girls swim team past Holland on Monday night.
Charli Ross was her team’s lone double-winner, taking the 100 fly and setting a personal best in the 200 IM with a time of 2:51.29.
Behind her, the Warriors topped the Dutch, 102-65.
Mikaela Tennity (200 free), Addison Follman (backstroke) and freshman Makenzie Crouse (100 free) all logged a first while seventh-grader Keira Bova collected her first varsity win in the 100 breast with a PR time of 1:55.07. Ross was part of four victories on the night, helping Salamanca to wins in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay. Tennity, Follman, Crouse and Bova all contributed to one winning relay as the Warriors captured all three of those events and nine of 11 firsts overall.
“It was great seeing Charli smile and feeling good about her swims,” Salamanca coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “She is such a dedicated kid for us and works hard. She’s been waiting all season to see a big improvement in her times and she is ready to peak her performances as we enter the championships this weekend. Sometimes we forget she and some of her teammates are only ninth-graders.”
GIRLS SOCCERNON-LEAGUESalamanca 4, CSAT 0SALAMANCA — Mariah Downey assisted on a goal by Grace Hodara in the 15th minute and tallied a goal of her own three minutes later to spark Salamanca to an early 2-0 lead in a Senior Night triumph.
Madison Lafferty, from Aubrey Hogan, also had a first-half goal and Hogan completed the scoring after halftime for the Warriors. Rebecca Oyer assisted on Downey’s goal and Kianna John made one save in a shutout effort before Faith Long played the final seven minutes in goal.
Salamanca, which piled up 34 shots, got back to .500 at 8-8 entering Wednesday’s playoff opener at Allegany-Limestone.
“It was definitely a great win tonight, especially for our seniors,” SHS coach Kersten Furlong said. “To go out with a win, it was awesome for them, and hopefully a good confidence-builder for the rest of the team going into Wednesday.
Of CSAT’s goalkeeper, who had 21 saves, Furlong added, “She actually had a phenomenal game. She made some great saves, and it could have been a lot more had it not been for her.”
AT SALAMANCASalamanca 102, Holland 65200 medley relay:
Salamanca (Wass, Bova, Ross, Reed) 2:40.15
200 freestyle:
Tennity (S) 2:32.42
200 IM:
Ross (S) 2:51.29
50 freestyle:
Perrigo (H) :30.17
100 butterfly:
Ross (S) 1:23.02
100 freestyle:
Crouse (S) 1:08.47
500 freestyle:
Perrigo (H) 6:58.07
200 freestyle relay:
Salamanca (Ross, Reed, Tennity, Hutchison) 2:12.79
100 backstroke:
Follman (S) 1:20.27
100 breaststroke:
Bova (S) 1:55.07
400 freestyle relay: Salamanca (Erlandson, Follman, Wass, Crouse) 5:14.86