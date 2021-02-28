SALAMANCA — Entering the night undefeated, the Ellicottville boys basketball team erased a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to take a lead in the final minute, but Salamanca withstood the rally.
Trailing 44-43 after a 3-pointer from Ellicottville’s Logan Grinols, Salamanca retook the lead on two “one and one” bonus free throws from Lucas McKenna, who drew a blocking foul on a drive to the basket. Salamanca got a stop on an Ellicottville drive for a layup, secured the rebound and escaped with a 46-44 victory.
McKenna led Salamanca (3-4, 2-3), scoring 14 points with eight rebounds and five assists. Jarod White added 10 points and seven rebounds while Hayden Hoag had eight points and five boards.
Salamanca bounced back from a Friday night loss in Olean, 77-53.
“I’m happy with the response,” Warriors coach Adam Bennett said. “We scored 53 last night against Olean and I told the guys, if we’re holding teams to under 50, which is always our goal, we win that game, right? I thought we fixed some things pretty quickly, there’s still some things we need to work on, but our entire approach tonight was to get back to the way that we know that we can play defense. That’s going to have to carry us as we go throughout the league.
“You’re going to have nights where you shoot well, you’re going to have nights where you don’t. We missed some easy ones tonight and then they forced us to take some tough ones as well. But really our defense carried us through.”
Grinols and Leif Jimerson had 12 points each to lead the Eagles (6-1, 4-0). Rowland had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds with six steals while Wyatt Chudy had nine points and nine rebounds.
“I thought we battled hard,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said of his team’s comeback. “To get that to even an opportunity to where we have a chance at the end to take the lead, they kept fighting. Our execution could have been a little bit better at different times today, but I’m just proud of the way they fought.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Andover 47, Whitesville 30
WHITESVILLE — Spencer Cook and Chris Walker went for 17 and 15 points, respectively, to guide Andover (5-2).
Lucas Erdmann had 11 points for Whitesville (3-5).
Scio 63, Friendship 40
SCIO — Cameron Loucks scored 40 points and younger brother Brenden finished with 15 to power Scio to its fourth-straight victory.
The Tigers (6-2) logged a 4-1 record this past week after playing five games in six days.
Ian Romero and Dekota Stewart led Friendship (0-6) with 18 and 12 points, respectively.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 37, Allegany-Limestone 26
WELLSVILLE — Logan Dunbar supplied the offense, while lockdown defense gave Wellsville the victory.
Dunbar paced the Lions (7-1) with 22 points and Liam McKinley scored 13 points. Winning their seventh straight, the Lions held the Gators to their season-low scoring by a 20-point margin.
“Very tough defensive battle, which certainly played into our favor tonight,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said of the win. “I think we did a good job of keeping out of the paint and rebounding missed threes. Great team effort and a huge win for sectional seeding.”
Tyler Curran scored 15 points to lead Allegany-Limestone (4-2).
Franklinville 68, Hinsdale 25
FRANKLINVILLE — Logan Frank had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds and Blake Frank mirrored that 19 points to power Franklinville.
Connor Terwilliger and Noah Shenk each pulled down six boards while Blake Frank added four steals and Beau Bielecki had five thefts for the Panthers (5-2, 4-1).
Parker Keenan scored seven points for Hinsdale.
St. Mary’s-Lancaster 61, Archbishop Walsh 51
LANCASTER — Walsh brought a seven-point lead into halftime on the road against a Monsignor Martin foe, but ultimately suffered its first loss of the year.
Xavier Lavery tallied 23 points, Patrick Tufino had 15 and the pair combined for eight (4 each) of their team’s 10 3-pointers for Walsh. Max Garvin added 10 points and the other two treys.
Trailing 32-25 at the break, St. Mary’s outscored Walsh 36-19 over the final two quarters, limiting the Eagles to just seven points in the third while turning that seven-point hole into a 42-39 lead.
Brendon Thome had 20 points while Antonio Gallo had 16 for the Lancers.
Twin Tiers Christian 72, New Life Christian 48
BREESPORT — Timothy Hutter finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Prince Terrison had 10 points in a setback for New Life.
“We dug ourselves another double-digit first-quarter deficit,” NLC coach James Hutter said. “Even so, we had several chances to get it under 10 points in the fourth quarter before the wheels came off.
“I think we were hung over a bit from the previous night’s overtime loss to (Christian Central) as well as it being our fourth game in five nights.”
Taylor King led Twin Tiers Christian with 24 points.
AT WHITESVILLE
Andover (47)
Cook 8 0-3 17, Brown 0 1-2 1, Carlin 1 0-0 3, Reilly 2 0-1 4, Walker 7 1-1 15, Niedermaier 3 1-3 7. Totals: 21 3-10 47.
Whitesville (31)
Estep 2 4-6 8, Erdmann 4 0-2 11, Middaugh 2 0-0 4, Waters 1 0-0 2, Matteson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 6-10 31.
Andover 14 26 42 47
Whitesville 2 11 22 31
Three-point goals: Andover 2 (Cook, Carlin); Whitesville 3 (Erdmann). Total fouls: Andover , Whitesville 3. Fouled out: None.
AT LANCASTER
Archbishop Walsh (51)
Laverty 8 3-5 23, Swenson 0 1-2 1, Tufino 4 3-4 15, Maine 0 2-2 2, Garvin 4 0-0 10. Totals: 16 9-13 51.
St. Mary’s (61)
A. Gallo 4 4-4 16, Hadsall 1 1-3 3, Schmitt 5 2-4 12, Roszczyk 1 0-0 3, Brown 2 0-0 4, Thome 6 6-6 20, M. Gallo 1 0-0 3. Totals: 00 00-00 00.
Arch. Walsh 20 32 39 51
St. Mary’s 18 25 42 61
Three-point goals: Walsh 10 (Laverty 4, Tufino 4, Garvin 2); St. Mary’s (A. Gallo 4, Roszczyk, Thame 2, M. Gallo). Total fouls: Walsh 14, St. Mary’s 16. Fouled out: None.
AT SCIO
Friendship (40)
Golden 3 0-0 6, Stewart 4 1-3 12, Outman 2 0-0 4, Romero 5 6-6 18, Ross 0 0-1 0. Totals: 15 7-10 40.
Scio (63)
B. Loucks 6 3-7 15, Faulker 3 0-0 6, Bolzan 0 0-1 0, Ford 0 2-2 2, C. Loucks 16 8-10 40, Nickerson 0 0-2 0. Totals: 25 13-22 63.
Friendship 10 22 31 40
Scio 14 32 53 63
Three-point goals: Friendship 3 (Stewart, Romero); Scio 0. Fouled out: None.
AT BREESPORT
New Life Christian (48)
Hutter 8 8-9 24, Andoh 1 0-0 2, Ampiah-Kwofi 3 0-0 6, Terrison 4 2-7 10, Ofori 2 0-0 6. Totals: 18 10-16 48.
Twin Tiers Christian (72)
King 9 2-3 24, Dupree 5 6-8 16, Easton 4 2-4 10, Spinosa 4 0-0 8, Zelko 3 0-0 8, Goldan 0 1-2 1, Waughter 1 0-0 2, Proctor 1 0-0 3. Totals: 27 11-17 72.
NLCS 11 26 37 48
TTCA 23 38 47 72
Three-point goals: NLCS 2 (Ofori 2); TTCA 7 (King 4, Zelko 2, Proctor). Total fouls: NLCS 16, TTCA 13. Fouled out: None.
AT WELLSVILLE
Allegany-Limestone (26)
A. Giardini 0 1-2 1, Curran 6 2-4 15, DeCapua 1 0-0 2, H. Kwiatkowski 0 0-2 0, Gustafson 1 0-0 2, M. Giardini 1 0-0 3, Brockel 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 3-8 26.
Wellsville (37)
Schmidt 0 0-2 0, McKinley 5 0-0 13, Dunbar 9 0-0 22, Hart 1 0-0 2, Delahunt 0 0-2 0. Totals: 15 0-4 37.
A-L 4 11 17 26
Wellsville 12 20 28 37
Three-point goals: A-L 3 (Curran, M. Giardini, Brockel); Wellsville 7 (Dunbar 4, McKinley 3). Total fouls: A-L 10, Wellsville 12. Fouled out: None.
JV: A-L won.
AT SALAMANCA
Ellicottville (44)
Marsh 0 1-2 1, Jimerson 3 3-4 12, Rowland 4 1-6 10, Chudy 4 0-0 9, Grinols 4 1-1 12. Totals: 15 6-13 44.
Salamanca (46)
Hoag 3 1-2 8, McKenna 4 6-6 14, Pond 1 0-0 2, Hedlund 1 0-0 2, Brown 3 0-0 7, Herrick 1 0-1 3, White 4 2-4 10. Totals: 17 9-13 00.
Ellicottville 7 17 25 44
Salamanca 8 19 31 46
Three-point goals: E’ville 8 (Jimerson, Grinols 3, Rowland, Chudy); Sala 3 (Hoag, Brown, Herrick). Total fouls: E’ville 15, Sala 13. Fouled out: Chudy, Rowland (E).