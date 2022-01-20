SALAMANCA — For a quarter, Adam Bennett said, Allegany-Limestone beat his Salamanca boys basketball team at its own game.
The Gators had feasted on loose balls and poor passes to get out running in the first quarter of a CCAA West I matchup Thursday night, taking a 23-12 lead after the first eight minutes. But from there, it was almost all Warriors.
Salamanca held A-L to 21 points over the final three quarters, running away with a 66-44 comeback victory. The Warriors outscored A-L 16-6 in the second to cut the Gators’ lead to 29-28 at halftime, then took their first lead of the game on the first basket of the third quarter.
“They beat us at our own game in the first quarter and to be honest with you, I thought they played harder than we did in the first quarter and I give them credit for that,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “Glenn (Anderson) is an outstanding coach, they are so well-prepared, they had us scouted very well and I thought they came out with far more energy and intensity.”
Lucus Brown paced Salamanca with 24 points (including four 3-pointers) and Harley Hoag had 23 points, including 14 in the second half. Both had five steals and Hoag grabbed six rebounds.
Andy Herrick and Hayden Hoag made five assists each. The Warriors (9-2, 4-0) had 20 total steals and made 16 assists on their 24 field goals.
“After that quarter, we just challenged our guys,” Bennett said. “We don’t deviate from what we believe in — defending, rebounding and moving the basketball — and we challenged them on bench, we just said there’s no team that gets to come in here and play harder than us and I thought we picked up our intensity in the last three quarters and it allowed us to do the things that we’re accustomed to doing out of the press and in transition and we were able to start taking rhythm shots on offense and all of that helped us tonight.”
Hudson Kwiatkowski scored a team-high 11 points for Allegany-Limestone (6-5, 2-2). Tyler Curran marked 10 points with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals and Andrew Giardini had nine rebounds. The Gators held a 37-25 rebounding advantage.
A-L’s Anderson admitted he didn’t know quite why or how the Gators lost their advantage after the first quarter.
“I thought we were the aggressor the first quarter,” Anderson said. “I couldn’t tell you where that changed, but they dug themselves out of the hole, we’re up one at halftime and it felt like a completely different game. It didn’t feel like we had that great first quarter, it felt like we were in trouble and obviously kind of were.”
The Gators don’t have much time to dwell on the loss, playing Saturday and Sunday against Roy-Hart and Ellicottville, respectively. But Anderson looks forward to learning from the game tape of the loss.
“The first thing is Salamanca’s a really good team,” he said. “They’re well-coached, they’ve had a really good year so far, they’re scoring lots of points. We knew coming in we had to take care of the ball against the press and we did that for a little while and then didn’t do that in spots and that hurts. This is one where it’s a film session, this is a great one to go sit and watch and break down and see where we’re lacking.”
Harley Hoag’s 24 points were a career high. He played the ‘5’ position, nominally the Warriors’ center, moving from forward with R.J. McLarney out of the lineup due to health and safety protocols.
“I’m so proud of him, because we really feel that all five guys can score,” Bennett said of Hoag. “Harley and Hayden often do all the things that don’t get the credit but allow us to win the way that we’ve been winning. Tonight we needed Harley to step up, we were without R.J. and that’s a big deal for us, R.J. does a lot for us. Harley stepped up in a huge way and it wasn’t just scoring, it was his rebounding, his aggressiveness on defense. He was a leader tonight and that’s what he’s been for us all year.”
Salamanca bounced back after seeing its seven-game win streak end against Randolph. The Warriors sit tied atop West I with Olean (also 4-0) and are set to visit the Huskies Thursday, Jan. 27.
“I loved how we bounced back from Saturday night, that was an emotional game for us, we did not play our best basketball and the credit there goes to Randolph,” Bennett said. “But this week we’ve been flying around in practice and these guys when they face a little bit of adversity, they show up.
“This was an important game for us especially without R.J., to get the win is big. We’ll enjoy it tonight, we’ll celebrate it tonight and then it’s right back to work tomorrow. We’ve got three tough games coming up including the next league game in Olean, so we’ve just got to put our heads down and work.”