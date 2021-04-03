SALAMANCA — After winning its season opener on Wednesday, the Salamanca girls volleyball team fell to 1-1 after losing in four tight games Friday afternoon against Pine Valley.
Each game in the CCAA East match was decided by five points or fewer as Pine Valley prevailed 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22.
Jaedan Hubbard marked two aces and four kills for the Warriors (1-1) while Makayla Burch had two aces, three assists and three blocks. Karina Crouse had four aces and three kills.
VOLLEYBALL
CCAA CENTRALFredonia 3, Allegany-Limestone 2FREDONIA — After trading wins in the first four sets, Fredonia (1-1) prevailed (0-2) in a decisive fifth set, 25-20.
The Hillbillies won the match’s first set by the same score before the Gators responded with a 25-17 second-set win. Fredonia won the third set, 25-17, before a 25-20 A-L win in the fourth.
Jenna Louser led the way offensively for the Gators with 16 kills to go with seven blocks.
Violet Nolder added seven kills and two blocks for the Gators while Madison Callen had eight kills.
Marissa Cash stuffed the stat sheet for Fredonia with 10 aces, three kills and four blocks. Anna Valone had 14 kills and two aces, while Tess Corell handed out 30 assists.
Portville 3, Dunkirk 0
DUNKIRK — Reggie Tkacik and Tori Unverdorben each served up eight aces to lead Portville in straight sets, 25-4, 25-3, 25-5.
Laura Wilhelm had seven kills for the Panthers while Kylie Blessing dished out 12 assists and served four aces.
Lillian Bentley had four aces and three kills for Portville, while Jillian Stebbins also had four aces.
CCAA EAST
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Ellicottville 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Saidy Boyla had seven kills and two blocks to lead Cattaraugus-Little Valley in straight sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14.
Chloe Covell had four aces for the Timberwolves while Callista Murphy and Alexis Shattuck served up three aces each. Murphy also had eight digs, while Shattuck handed out eight assists.
Jenna Hadley had five aces, three kills and four assists for Ellicottville. Allison Rowland added three kills and seven digs for the Eagles.
“There are a lot of moving parts this season,” Ellicottville coach Katie Auge said. “We are building the airplane as we are flying it. With each practice and each game, more of the pieces will come together.”
FOOTBALL
SECTION 6 CLASS B-2
Pioneer 21, Albion 6
YORKSHIRE — In its first action in over 500 days, Pioneer dominated its spring season-opener, winning in trademark Pioneer fashion: With a strong run game and superb defense.
Jack Buncy (23 carries) and Jordan King (11 carries) each ran for 92 yards and had a fourth-quarter rushing TD that helped the Panthers turn a tight 7-6 advantage into a two-score victory.
Pioneer displayed some rust offensively, fumbling six times (and losing three) and throwing an interception, but made up for that by rushing for 268 yards and with a defense that surrendered just 99 total yards and three first downs to an Albion program that made last year’s Section 6 Class B final.
“We dominated defensively,” said Pioneer coach Jim Duprey, who also got a first-quarter TD run from Brody Hopkins. “We had four drives inside the 15 that we either fumbled or intercepted away. But (their only touchdown) came on a quirky play at the end of the first half. We fumbled a snap and they returned it 67 yards, and with no time on the next play, they chucked a Hail Mary on us.”
King had six tackles while Jesse Weichmann and Xavier McClure each had an interception, the latter’s to help seal the outcome.
Of finally being able to take the field again, Duprey added: “Give credit to all the kids, Albion and Pioneer. We weren’t even scheduled to play them; we were going to play (Lewiston-Porter), who went on pause. We were lucky to get them to play us, so we’re happy that we’re gonna get this game.
“We’re going to take every game as a gift. We’re just really happy for the kids. All of their work and desire to stay together paid off in the first game of this spring season. We’re super proud of them.”