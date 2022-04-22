SALAMANCA — Perhaps three of four years ago, amid a 3-12 and 0-14 season, the Salamanca softball team would have met its match.
This time, however, the Warriors responded to the adversity.
Salamanca had a late 6-1 lead before Franklinville rallied in the fifth and sixth innings with six runs to pull ahead 7-6. Coach Keith Jones’ team answered with a three run bottom of the sixth, however, before hanging on for a 9-7 win in a CCAA II East matchup on Friday.
Morgan Maybee had two hits, including Salamanca’s first over the fence home run in five years under Jones, while driving in three runs and scoring twice. Jaelynne Brown had three hits while Kierstyn Klahn and Makenzie Oakes both had two hits and scored a run for the Warriors (2-0, 1-0).
Emma Brown earned the win, striking out 12 while allowing eight hits and five walks.
“Our girls showed some growth today,” Jones said. “In the past few years, if we’ve gotten down, being so young, we’d kind of fall apart a little bit. We came back with a little bit of grit (in the sixth), and that was good to see.”
Megan Jackson and Emily Ossont both had two hits while Ava McKune doubled for Franklinville.
CCAA II EASTWest Valley 17, Catt.-Little Valley 3, 5 inn.WEST VALLEY — Colleen Keller (4 SO, 2 BB) tossed a five-inning two-hitter and Sam Herbst went 2-for-2 with a grand slam to power West Valley.
Herbst helped set the tone early with a first-inning grand slam and added a triple, five RBI and three runs scored. Lauren Frascella went 2-for-2 with four runs scored and Emma Smith was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Wildcats (2-1).
Caitlin O’Neill doubled while Kaylee Marek had the other hit for Cattaraugus-LV.
North Collins 13, Ellicottville 4
NORTH COLLINS — Sophie Vanstrom and McKenna Rice both homered and finished with two hits to power North Collins.
Holly Nietergold, Cate Ayers and Novalee Schlenker also added two hits while Ayers allowed five hits while striking out four and walking three in the circle for North Collins. For Ellicottville, Ryan Quinn and Courtney Marsh each had two hits.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Andover/Whitesville 9, Fillmore 6
ANDOVER — Rachel Jackson tripled and drove in three runs and Olivia Waters doubled with two RBI to lead A/W. After taking a 4-3 lead in the fourth, A/W fell behind 6-4 in the fifth, but plated five runs across the sixth and seventh innings to win it.
“It was a fun game tonight,” A/W coach Alan Barber said. “Both starting pitchers did well to keep the game close early. We were on the brink of having a huge sixth inning with bases loaded and no outs and we somehow invented a couple of outs as the result of poor base running.
“In the top of seventh, Fillmore was mounting a charge and a liner to center resulted in a double play to end the game.”
Lizzy Nugent doubled with three RBI for the Eagles.
Friendship/Scio 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
SCIO — Nevaeh Ross hit an RBI triple and racked up 16 strikeouts in the circle to lead Friendship/Scio to a 5-0 start.
Ross allowed just two hits and walked one batter. Morghyn Ross hit a double and Katherine Lamberson had a single and an RBI.
For GV/Belfast, Hannah Southwick hit a triple and Brooke Middaugh had the other hit. Lexi Burrows struck out 10 and walked three, allowing three hits.