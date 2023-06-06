Salamanca High School graduate Nate Kettle’s freshman college lacrosse season earned him all-conference honors and a Rookie of the Year award from Russell Sage College’s athletic department.
Kettle earned a spot on the Empire 8 Men’s Lacrosse All-Conference Second Team. The freshman attackman started in 15 of his team’s 16 games, leading all Sage newcomers in points with 45. He scored 32 goals with 13 assists.
Kettle also added seven man-up goals for the Gators and had 31 ground ball pickups with six caused turnovers.
He was a consistent performer, with goals in 12 games including eight multi-goal games and seven with three or more, with a .590 shot on goal percentage. His 2.0 goal-per-game average ranked 10th in Empire 8 and 2.81 points per game ranked 12th.
He also earned a Gator of the Week honor with a six-goal performance against Keuka, a 15-11 win in his team’s season finale on April 29.
In high school, he was a member of Salamanca’s 2021 Section 6 Class D champion boys lacrosse team. The son of Carl and Leslie, the Kill Buck native Kettle balances his athletic endeavors with a major in criminal justice, law and behavioral science.