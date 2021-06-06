FREWSBURG — Not sure if, when or how the high school wrestling season would take place in Western New York this school year, Salamanca coach Keith Jones knew what one of his biggest priorities would be when it did.
Jones wanted to make sure his top senior, 145-pound wrestler Trevor Ellis, got a chance to reach 100 wins. Entering the season with 88 victories, Ellis reached that 100-win plateau Saturday in a round robin tournament featuring Frewsburg and Jamestown.
“I think he wrestled really well and he was really happy to get his 100th win,” Jones said. “Trevor’s not usually a guy who shows a lot of emotion, so as you can tell by the one picture, he’s pretty happy.”
Ellis, 12-2 on the year, is at exactly 100 wins.
Also for the Warriors, Norman Green (110 pounds) went 2-1.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Clymer/Sherman/Panama 76, Frank/Eville 64
CLYMER — Jenna Fisher highlighted six different individual winners with a victory in the 100-meter dash to key Clymer/Sherman/Panama.
C/S/P also took all three relays in handing Franklinville/Ellicottville its first loss.
Tyyette Herman was a triple-winner for F/E, taking the 200, 400 and long jump. Tarryn Herman posted two wins for the Titans (4-1), claiming the shot put and discus, and F/E also swept the hurdles events with victories from Mandy Hurlburt (100) and Haley Fredrickson (400).
Olean 65, Dunkirk 34
DUNKIRK — Lena Smith took first in both hurdles events and Jez Fayson took both the long jump and triple jump to guide Olean.
Sara Thomas (800), Safia Javed (3,000), Hallie Zawlsky (discus) and Jem Fayson (pole vault) all added individual victories for the Huskies.
Octavia Porter had three firsts, taking the 100, 200 and 400, and anchored the winning 1,600 relay team for Dunkirk.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Frank/Eville 69, Clymer/Sherman/Panama 68
CLYMER — In a meet that came down to the final event, F/E’s 1,600 relay team rallied to take first place and lift Franklinville to a win.
The team of Liam Conroy, Preston Mather, Hunter Bomberry and Cayden Hatch won the event in 4:01.1 as the Titans pulled off the narrow victory. Connor Terwilliger notched a pair of individual wins, in the 110 hurdles and triple jump, Hatch also took the 400 and Conroy ran on two winning relays for F/E.
Though it wasn’t contested, the Titans also picked up five big points in the pole vault, as they had the only listed competitor at a track where there’s no pole vault pit to hold the event.
“We were behind the whole time,” F/E coach Derek Schunke said of the winning effort in the 1,600 relay, “until Cayden Hatch caught their kid in the last 100 (meters) and got the win, so it was really exciting.”
Olean 87, Dunkirk 40
DUNKIRK — Nate Gabler and Jason Copella each had three individual firsts, in an array of events, to pace Olean.
Gabler took first in the 3,200, 400 hurdles and pole vault while Copella led the field in the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Kalen Ramadhan was a double-winner with firsts in the 800 and high jump and Logan Cowles won the discus and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team for the Huskies.
Nick Marsowicz (100, 200, 400) had three firsts for Dunkirk.
GIRLS AT DUNKIRK Olean 65, Dunkirk 34
100: Porter (D) :13.4; 200: Porter (D) :29.2; 400: Porter (D) 1:04.7; 800: Thomas (O) 2:58.0; 1,500: Pidee (D) 5:55.6; 3,000: Javed (O) 15:41.5; 400 relay: not contested; 1,600 relay: Dunkirk (Jacques, Davis, Pidee, Porter) 4:49.3; 3,200 relay: not contested; 100 hurdles: Smith (O) :24.8; 400 hurdles: Smith (O) 1:43.1; long jump: Jez Fayson (O) 13-10; triple jump: Jez Fayson (O) 28-4; high jump: not contested; shot put: Santiago (D) 20-6; discus: Zalwsky (O) 75-9; pole vault: Jem Fayson (O) 6-6.
AT CLYMER Clymer/Sherman/Panama 76, Frank/Eville 64
100: Fisher (CSP) :13.3; 200: Ty. Herman (FE) :28.3; 400: Ty. Herman (FE) 1:03.2; 800: Johnson (CSP) 2:43.1; 1,500: C/S/P 5:45.4; 3,000: Odell (CSP) 13:37.3; 400 relay: C/S/P :57.5; 1,600 relay: C/S/P 4:37.6; 3,200 relay: C/S/P 11:06.9; 100 hurdles: Hurlburt (FE) :17.7; 400 hurdles: Fredrickson (FE) 1:14.1; long jump: Ty. Herman (FE) 14-6; triple jump: Borowski (CSP) 25-0; high jump: Swan (CSP) 4-7; shot put: Ta. Herman (FE) 26-10; discus: Ta. Herman (FE) 61-0; pole vault: not contested.
BOYS AT DUNKIRK Olean 87, Dunkirk 40
100: Marsowicz (D) :12.2; 200: Marsowicz (D) :24.5; 400: Marsowicz (D) :56.3; 800: Ramadhan (O) 2:50.2; 1,600: Kwiatkowski (O) 5:55.5; 3,200: Gabler (O) 13:52.1; 400 relay: Dunkirk (Hernandez, Carlson, Gonzalez, Warrior) :53.3; 1,600 relay: Dunkirk (Gonzalez, Hernandez, Balcazar, Smith) 4:40.7; 3,200 relay: Olean (Cowles, James, Ramadhan, Valenti) 14:55.6; 110 hurdles: Copella (O) :20.0; 400 hurdles: Gabler (O) 1:13.7; long jump: Copella (O) 17-11; triple jump: Copella (O) 34-11; high jump: Ramadhan (O) 4-8; shot put: Montaulo (D) 32-5; discus: Cowles (O) 106-2; pole vault: Gabler (O) 7-6.
AT CLYMER Frank/Eville 69, Clymer/Sherman/Panama 68
100: Steinbroner (FE) :11.1; 200: Swabik (CSP) :23.8; 400: Hatch (FE) :56.1; 800: White (CSP) 2:17.7; 1,600: White (CSP) 5:00.2; 3,200: Dunnewalk (CSP) 12:14.2; 400 relay: C/S/P :47.4; 1,600 relay: Frank/Eville (Conroy, Mather, Bomberry, Hatch) 4:01.1; 3,200 relay: Frank./Eville (Stewart, Benatovich, Shortz, Conroy) 9:47.0; 110 hurdles: Terwilliger (FE) :16.6; 400 hurdles: Svetz (CSP) 1:07.8; long jump: Kopta (CSP) 19-0; triple jump: Terwilliger (FE) 38-0; high jump: Swabik (CSP) 6-2; shot put: C/S/P 37-3; discus: King (CSP) 72-2; pole vault: not contested.