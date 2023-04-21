With a year still remaining in his high school career, Lucus Brown already has a resume as complete as anyone who's played for the Salamanca boys basketball team.
Last year, Brown helped lead a historic postseason run for the Warriors to a sectional title and trip to the state semifinals. This time around, Brown etched his name in the Warriors’ record books as the program’s third 1,000-point scorer and soon after became its all-time leading scorer.
But the drive for more has defined Brown’s career and will continue into his senior year, especially after a disappointing loss to Fredonia in this year's sectional final.
“Make my team go back to states and just keep working hard on another sectional title next year,” Brown said of the goal for his senior campaign. “I've already been putting in the work, so I just want to continue to put in the work and see where it takes me. I'm ecstatic to play next year and see what next year holds for me.”
BUT TO cap off his junior season, Brown added some Big 30 honors: not only did he make the first team all-stars for the third-straight year but he won the Big 30 Player of the Year award, chosen by the Times Herald’s basketball committee.
“I'm really proud of him,” SHS coach Adam Bennett said. “The thing that I'm most proud of, though, is that he's unselfish. All of his accolades are well-earned and they're well-deserved but he's never accomplished any of them by being a high-volume or an inefficient player. He gets his teammates involved, he takes efficient shots. He prides himself on playing within our system and how we want to play, which is team-first and sharing the basketball.
“It's almost like he takes more pride in his teammates' success than his own. So when people like that are able to receive accolades for their own accomplishments, it makes it all the more special because he really never sets out for his own personal gain, it's all about the team and all about winning.”
As if to prove Bennett’s point, when asked of his favorite memory from his junior year, Brown didn’t pick the night he reached 1,000 points or broke the program scoring record. Instead, he referenced the Warriors’ win over Randolph on “Beat Cystic Fibrosis Night,” the team’s annual fundraiser, in senior Andy Herrick’s final regular season home game. Brown brought the 59-48 win home over a Randolph team that went on to win a Class C state championship, scoring a season-high 35 points.
“The points don't really matter, but winning the cystic fibrosis game for him, his last game he'll ever play (at home) … ,” Brown said. “So that was my favorite memory for this season.”
Brown said Herrick helped show him how to lead.
“Playing with Andy means a lot. It helped me succeed,” he said. “He brought me up in situations I was down, he brought leadership to the team and made me bring leadership too. And just being a leader on the court made me be a leader too, so that's how he helped me.”
HERRICK, part of Salamanca’s dynamic one-two punch, also earned first team Big 30 honors. The two scoring guards played off of each other for years and helped raise each other’s games to the point that Bennett said Herrick deserves “a tremendous amount” of credit for Brown’s success.
“They've been playing together since they were little kids and it's always been the two of them on the basketball court together,” Bennett said. “So No. 1, they have great chemistry but No. 2, they're like brothers. Lucus would do anything for Andy and vice versa. So it was so much fun this year to watch those two play off each other. They have that rare chemistry and it goes beyond basketball.
“It's funny, that game ... against Randolph, the Beat Cystic Fibrosis game, when we broke the huddle, Lucus turned and looked at me and he said, 'I'm not going to let us lose this game, this is Andy's night. We're going to win.' And he just kind of took it upon himself and took it personal and played that way. That was one of the best performances I've ever seen because he was covered, he was double-teamed, he was triple-teamed. They played about six different defenses and he was outstanding. There were moments early in that game when Andy lifted us up and then Lucus had a stretch where he lifted us. And that's how those two have always been.”
SALAMANCA won 20 games this season and won a league title in the highly competitive CCAA West I. The season ended earlier than the Warriors had hoped, however, with an upset loss to Fredonia in the Section 6 Class B2 final. Soon after, many of the Warriors got back in the gym to get ready for next year.
“Just putting your head down and working after a tough loss,” Brown said. “We should have won. But we're just working day by day, in the weight room, in the gym and off the court, it means a lot. Staying out of trouble and just working every day.”
While Brown put up respectable totals in the playoffs, he shot below his typically high percentages.
“The tough part is every good shooter has a moment in the season where they struggle,” Bennett said. “It's just incredibly unfortunate for Lucus that really the two games at Buff State, he finished in double figures both games, but he didn't shoot the ball as well as he expects to or we expect him to. When you go back on film and you look at the shots, I mean his form is perfect, he's either just short or just long, he's not off-line, there are a lot of in-and-outs.”
The loss itself gave Brown plenty of motivation. But so did some words of encouragement from the team’s departing senior leader.
“When we were walking out of the arena after we had lost and a really tough moment, Andy turned to Lucus and said, ‘Hey, you've got to finish the job for me next year,’” Bennett said. “And that has been ringing in his head every day. So he's the rare athlete that sometimes I have to keep him out of the gym, he works so hard. He's just that dedicated and he's determined to get us back to where we expect to go and to seize the moment when we get there.”