After a junior season in which he broke his school’s career scoring record and won the Big 30 Player of the Year Award, Lucus Brown has done anything but slow down.
The Salamanca High School senior-to-be has been lights out in both summer league and team camp play for the Warriors over the offseason. According to coach Adam Bennett, he has averaged 22 points, 7.5 rebounds and four assists in team camps against some top Pennsylvania and Ohio schools, along with averages of 30 points, six boards and 5.5 assists in the Warriors’ summer league against area schools.
The work towards his senior year started almost immediately after Salamanca’s season ended in March with a loss in the sectional championship game at Buffalo State.
“I’ve just been in the gym lately and the workout room too, just trying to get better and find myself at the next level,” Brown said this week. “I’ve got to just keep pushing through it and just keep getting better, day by day. Keep showcasing my skills to colleges where I’m at.”
Coming off a big year for the Warriors, Brown has traveled around the state and region for chances to showcase his talent for college coaches.
“He’s been very active with AAU,” Bennett said. “He’s been in the gym every day. He’s been to quite a few college showcase events on campuses to get in front of coaches. In early June we went to Rider University, which was a DI invite showcase. He’s had a lot of interaction with college coaches on multiple levels. He played for 716 United AAU in the spring and had a very solid AAU circuit against good teams.”
This weekend, Brown returned to a best-of-the-best showcase, the BCANY (Basketball Coaches Association of New York) Summer Hoops Festival. Running from Friday through Sunday in Johnson City, the tournament features all-star teams from across the state in boys and girls basketball. Boys teams include Capital (Albany), Buffalo, Central, Suffolk, Nassau, Southern Tier, Mid Hudson, Hudson Valley and Rochester.
Brown received an invitation to play for the Buffalo boys’ team, which also includes Pioneer’s Sam Platt and Randolph’s Drew Hind, both Class of 2025 standouts. The Buffalo girls’ team includes Randolph incoming freshman Skylar Herington.
“My mindset is to get better on the defensive end and try to win the tournament up there,” Brown said of playing in BCANY again. “But overall just get better when I’m up at Binghamton and just have fun.”
Last year, the Buffalo team, which also featured Hind and Brown, finished sixth. Brown averaged 13 points and Hind made the all-tournament team.
Buffalo defeated Rochester 68-62 in its first game Friday afternoon with Brown contributing 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. He broke out with 28 points, seven boards and five steals in Buffalo’s second game, a loss to Southern Tier late Friday night.
“There’s going to be some really good talent up there. Last year there were some really good teams up there we played,” Brown said before the tournament. “I forgot how far we made it last year but we did pretty well. We’ll see what we can do this year, and just get better (playing in) the tournament.”
More information on the tournament can be found at www.bcany.org.