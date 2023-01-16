Brown 1

Salamanca junior Lucus Brown celebrates with his teammates during a timeout after scoring his 1,000th career point in a game at Allegany-Limestone Friday night. Coach Adam Bennett presented the junior guard with a commemorative ball for his milestone basket.

 Derek Gumtow/Olean Times Herald

By the end of the week, it’s likely the Salamanca boys basketball program will have a new all-time leading scorer.

On Friday night, junior Lucus Brown became only the third 1,000-point scorer in the history of the Warriors’ boys basketball team. It shouldn’t take him long to catch up to the first two.

