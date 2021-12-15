(Editor’s note: This is the first in an ongoing series centering on local high school coaches who have reached a notable milestone, have years of longevity or have otherwise stood out or succeeded on their sideline. Today: Salamanca boys basketball coach Adam Bennett.)
At an empty Bartlett Country Club, veteran Salamanca boys basketball coach Adam Bennett, a long-time member at the club, let the flashbacks begin.
“Bartlett is just a special place,” he said. “I love coming here to relax and decompress.”
Almost on cue, Bennett exhaled and smiled.
“My best friend growing up in school, through seventh grade, was Dominick Lombardi,” Bennett recalled with a hint of emotion in his voice.
Lombardi’s father, Joe, was the associate head coach at St. Bonaventure University, under famed alum Jim Baron. Bennett still remembers those special moments.
“Joe would take us to the Reilly Center often. Being able to watch (Baron) do his thing was special,” Bennett said.
He acknowledged it is no surprise to find himself at the helm of his own team.
“To me, it’s not really a surprise I’m a coach now,” he said. “The surprise is the way everything unfolded, especially the pace.”
Bennett admitted, “If it wasn’t for my mentor, Don Scholla, I guarantee you I would not be anywhere near where I am today. There is absolutely no doubt about it… none.”
SCHOLLA, the former Olean girls basketball boss, spoke highly of his mentee.
“I’ve known (Adam) since he came to (Olean) high school. He has always been an exceptional young man, Scholla said. “He’s like one of our family members.”
The duo forged their relationship on one thing they have in common, a love for sports.
“During my sophomore year of high school, (Scholla) came to me and said, ‘we need someone to be PA announcer at our home games.’ I wanted to stay in the student section to cheer on the team,” Bennett recalled with a laugh. “He convinced me I needed to announce the games. I’m certainly glad he did.”
One trait Bennett possesses stuck out to Scholla, especially when Bennett’s ascent up the broadcasting ladder began.
“Adam would always be watching other announcers do their games. He never stopped and was always trying to get better,” Scholla said.
Bennett’s studious ways continued during his seven-year stint as a girls’ basketball assistant coach under Scholla.
“I took those seven years to learn as much as I could to prepare myself to lead my own team when the time came,” he said. “I just soaked it all up.”
Scholla pointed to Bennett’s ability to be the coach that all the players could easily talk to.
“He added value because I was an old-school coach and he could communicate with the team members, especially when I needed to be the tough disciplinarian," Scholla said.
BENNETT believes his experience as a communicator as an assistant helped him mold his beliefs as a head coach.
“The experience of delivering tough love on the bench helped me discover the type of coach I want to be,” Bennett said.
As Bennett began talking about (a sometimes simultaneous) 10-year stint as the St. Bonaventure PA announcer, turning the corner to more recent times, a well-known acquaintance of his, men’s basketball coach Mark Schmidt, walked through the door.
“Being able to watch (Schmidt) and his staff for 10 seasons was phenomenal,” Bennett said just before Schmidt’s arrival.
After a short exchange across the room, Bennett reflected on Schmidt’s resourcefulness, especially thus far in his career.
“Mark has always gone out of his way to make himself open and available whenever he can,” Bennett said. “Watching the staff at Bonas is a true masterclass.”
His dedication to obtaining knowledge to further his players’ careers even pays dividends for experts like Scholla.
“Adam teaches me new lingo and nuances all the time,” said Scholla, now a part-time radio broadcaster. “Our conversations make my job on the radio easier.”
As knowledgeable as he might be, the Salamanca boss gives credit to his athletes.
“Our kids bought into what we have been doing,” he said. “There’s a buzz around the program right now.”
If you look to the Warriors’ bench, you will see a man Bennett terms as “invaluable:" Greg Herrick.
“Greg is an invaluable resource for our program,” Bennett said. “He started at our youth level and really understands our system.”
Herrick’s son Andy, who battles Cystic Fibrosis, a hereditary disorder affecting the exocrine glands, has made a positive impact on the team and Bennett personally.
“On the court, Andy is both an exceptional leader and an exceptional player,” said the sixth-year Salamanca coach, who entered this season with a career record of 58-44, three winning campaigns and one trip to the Section 6 Class C2 semifinals (in 2019-20). “Personally, he gives me a different outlook on life and is a huge inspiration.”
Scholla believes that Bennett is a coach on the rise.
“He’s earning his stripes and going big places,” Scholla said.
(Submissions for the ‘Coaches Corner’ series can be emailed to sports@oleantimesherald.com)