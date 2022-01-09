SALAMANCA — The Salamanca boys basketball team erupted for a season-high 92 point total Saturday night, running away with its CCAA West I divisional opener.
The Warriors (6-1, 1-0) led 18-17 after the first quarter, but pulled away by outscoring the Hillbillies 59-30 over the next two quarters and ran away with a 92-60 victory.
Andy Herrick scored a career high 23 points with four rebounds, while Lucus Brown had 20 points, six assists and three steals. RJ McLarney added 19 points, making four of the Warriors’ 13 3-pointers, and made two blocks. Hayden Hoag had seven assists and six steals.
Nick Whitfield led Fredonia (4-2, 0-1) with 21 points and Nick Creeley had 20 points.
“That's a very good team we just beat,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “They're very well-coached, they have a ton of size, they're athletic and I just thought our defensive pressure made a real difference, especially in that second quarter.
“We were able to get steals and press. I thought we played solid defensively in the half court, that allowed us to get out in transition and then our ball movement was great. To have three guys at or near 20 points against a team like that just shows the unselfishness of our guys and it was just a well-rounded effort tonight and a great win for us.”
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 60, Port Allegany 47
BOLIVAR — Landon Danaher racked up 24 points, six steals and five assists to key Bolivar-Richburg.
Cam MacDonell just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines (7-1). After a relatively slow start, B-R built up a 10-point halftime advantage and led by as many as 24 after the break.
“It was pretty sloppy; you could tell it was a Saturday morning in the first half, lots of turnovers for both teams,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson noted. “We talked to them at halftime about cleaning things up and really putting them away. The kids came out with good pressure, Landon and Cam both knocked down some big shots and we played a much more sound second half from kind of sleepwalking through the first.”
Jett Ruding posted a career-high 19 points off the bench while Blaine Moses had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Port Allegany (2-7).
Franklinville 69, New Life Christian 57
FRANKLINVILLE — Blake Frank poured in 38 points to power Franklinville to a victory, and needed almost all of them to reach a career milestone in the process.
With Frank’s 37th point — scored in the fourth quarter on some late free throws after an intentional foul — he reached the 1,000-point mark.
“He came into the game needing 37 (to reach 1,000) and at halftime he only had 10,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “I didn't think he was going to get it but he absolutely lit it up for us in the second half, all of his threes and 28 of his 38 were in the second half.”
Frank’s effort included three treys and a 1-of-14 effort at the line (plus four steals and three rebounds). Connor Terwilliger added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (7-2).
Timothy Hutter led New Life Christian with 31 points and Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey had 14 points.
Wellsville 56, Canisteo-Greenwood 53
CANISTEO — Trailing 32-20 at halftime, Wellsville appeared in danger of losing to Canisteo-Greenwood for the second time in a week following a 45-44 setback on Monday.
But the Lions returned from the halftime break in stronger form, outsourcing C-G 36-21 in the second half.
Eli Schmidt led Wellsville with 21 points, Logan Dunbar added 12 points and Cody Costello had 10 points.
“Very proud of how well our kids fought back,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “The second half we played with passion and confidence. Better discipline on ‘D’ is what got us back in this game.”
Hunter McCaffery led C-G with 18 points. Cole Ferris had 13 points and Mason Boyd had 11 points.
Archbishop Walsh 56, Oswayo Valley 44
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Kellen Brady registered a team-high 25 points and Russell Maine added 15 to key Walsh.
The Eagles (2-5) built up a 14-point halftime lead and held off a second-half push from Oswayo Valley, which trimmed the advantage to single digits entering the fourth quarter.
That duo offset a fantastic game from OV’s (2-5) Cayden Black, who scored a career-high 32 points while adding eight steals.
Randolph 47, Allegany-Limestone 43
RANDOLPH — For the second-straight game, Allegany-Limestone went toe-to-toe with a top 10 small school team in Western New York before coming up short.
Jaiden Huntington and Carson Conley both had 11 points for the Cardinals (7-1), who built up a 10-point fourth quarter lead before hanging on down the stretch. Tyler Curran had 14 points and five assists and Andrew Giardini grabbed seven rebounds for the Gators (4-4).
A-L’s last two losses came to Olean and Randolph, which entered the week ranked Nos. 2 and 9, respectively, in the View From Center Court’s small school rankings.