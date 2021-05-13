FRANKLINVILLE — Merely being back on the field might have been nice enough.
After all, this was one of the first high school softball games played in Cattaraugus County in nearly two years.
But Salamanca had extra reason to smile on Thursday: It also picked up its first win in nearly three years.
Emma Brown struck out eight while allowing just three hits (2 walks) and Salamanca jumped out to a 4-0 lead before topping Franklinville, 7-3, in a CCAA I East contest. It was the Warriors’ first triumph since the 2018 playoffs after going 0-14 in 2019 and not playing last spring.
“It feels good,” Salamanca coach Keith Jones said. “These girls two years ago were extremely young and then had to sit out last year. But it was nice to be back. I’ve been here four years and we recorded our first official double play (on Thursday), so they’re improving.”
Kierstyn Klahn went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Brown scored twice for the Warriors (1-0), who plated two runs in each of the first two innings and brought a 7-1 advantage into the bottom of the seventh.
Tarryn Herman struck out four while Makaelynn Groves went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored for Franklinville (0-1).
NON-LEAGUE
Tapestry Charter 14, West Valley 5
WEST VALLEY — In West Valley’s first game as its own program since 2014, Lauren Frascella racked up 21 strikeouts (7 hits, 8 walks) and doubled in a competitive effort for the Wildcats.
Maggie Parish (triple) and Bethany Stanier added the two other hits for WV (0-1).
Kira Kilonsky fanned 13 while scattering three hits and six walks while Julia Kilonsky was 2-for-5 with a home run and triple and Olivia Ball went 4-for-4 with a double and five runs scored for Tapestry.
“It was exciting,” said WV coach Bryan Hansen, who noted that it was West Valley’s first game in 2,543 days. “The whole town — there were lots of people out watching (us). We’re very young. Some of these girls have never played organized team sports; it’s going to be a learning process all season.
“But being able to strap the cleats on and come out here and have that West Valley uniform on was a huge step for our team, school and community.”
Wellsville 19, Hammondsport 4, 6 inn.
WELLSVILLE — Marissa Ordway struck out eight and walked four across different days as Wellsville won the completion of a suspended contest from May 3.
Makenzie Cowburn went 4-for-4 with a double while Lauren Cicirello was 4-for-5 with two RBIs for the Lions, who pumped out 20 hits as a team. Maddie Spicer finished 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, Marley Adams (2 hits) tripled and drove in four runs and Brazen Beckwith was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the attack.
Wellsville remained unbeaten at 8-0.