In Week 2, a trip to Cleveland Hill turned into a 26-point Salamanca win, the Warriors’ first victory of the season, albeit in non-league play.
The stakes are more than a bit higher on Friday night. Salamanca earned a home first-round playoff football game in the Section 6 Class C quarterfinals courtesy of its C South title, topping a three-team tiebreaker atop the division. Its reward as the No. 3 seed is a rematch with the Golden Eagles, this time at Veterans Memorial Park.
Both teams enter the postseason on win streaks: Salamanca (6-2, 5-1) won its last three games after a setback at Southwestern in Week 5 while Cleveland Hill (5-3, 4-1) has won its last five since an 0-3 start.
“Having seen them earlier in the year, from a player perspective, we know who they have, they know who we have,” Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek said. “We’re comfortable, we’re confident, we know we’re going to see a similar looking scheme and team. None of what happened really matters at this point, you still need to go out and play.
“When we played them the first time, it was a tight game late in the second (quarter), we opened it up a little bit. It would be foolish for us not to take some of the things that happened in the second week with them and build upon those. We’ve earned the right to be here, we’ve earned the right to be home and we need to act like it.”
SALAMANCA’S lead tailback and run-stuffing linebacker Jesse Stahlman earned his second Connolly Cup Player of the Week honor last week. The Warriors have leaned on the returning Big 30 All-Star again this year, but have also gotten production from a variety of weapons, including quarterback Maddox Isaac, tight end Tayoni Galante and receivers Jason McGraw and Arlen Newark.
Bartoszek said the Warriors have worked on the mental and physical aspects of the game all season, projecting confidence from the coaching staff to the players.
“I think most high school coaches probably feel similarly, where we’ve got a good team, we know we do, we know we can win at the highest levels in this section; it’s the mental part of the game that we’re focusing on,” he said. “We need to show up and expect to win and expect to play well and just be confident. Not everything’s going to go well, and going back to Fredonia, you’re not going to win the game on the first play or the second or even the third. It’s going to be four quarters and you’re going to have to play four good quarters.
“Even though we’ve had a stretch that wasn’t as competitive, we need to remember that mindset, that four-quarter mentality because now’s the time. We’re ready and this is where you separate yourselves. You get a couple wins in these playoffs and it’s a pretty special feeling.”
A win this weekend puts Section 6 teams one week away from a trip to Highmark Stadium for the sectional championships.
— For Olean, Week 9 brings a chance to play the underdog card. As the last playoff qualifier in their Class B2 division, the Huskies are matched up with the B1 winner, Iroquois. The Chiefs (8-0) closed the regular season as the No. 1 Western New York small school in the Buffalo News’ poll.
The Chiefs won every league game by at least 20 points this year, including a 27-6 victory over Pioneer in Week 5, and have both a 1,400-yard rusher, Trevor Barry, and a 1,500-yard passer with 22 touchdowns to one interception, Justus Kleitz.
“Obviously, they’re where they are for a reason,” OHS coach Phil Vecchio. “They have a tailback that’s gained 1,400 yards and a wide receiver that is really pretty dynamic.
“On paper and on film they look like a very top and high-quality team, for sure.”
Olean (4-4) will look to shake off back-to-back losses, to Maryvale and Allegany-Limestone, to close the regular season.
“We can’t hide from them. What happened happened,” Vecchio said of those two losses. “All we can do is try to do our best to explain to the guys the mistakes that we made, show the team the corrections that hopefully will keep them from not making those mistakes and try to go from there.”
Vecchio hopes the underdog status plays to Olean’s advantage.
“We’re going to go up there and we’re going to play loose, we’re going to play to win,” he said. “As I’ve said before, we’re going to show up, we’re going to go up and give it our all. We go up expecting to give those guys a very difficult game and hopefully be able to pull it out.”
On the other side of the Class B bracket, Pioneer (6-2) plays host to Albion (6-2), against whom it will be looking to avenge one of its two regular-season losses (22-16).
— In Class D, No. 2 Franklinville/Ellicottville (6-2) and No. 3 Portville (6-2) both have home quarterfinals for the chance to advance to a potential semifinal meeting.
But first, the Titans need to take care of visiting No. 7 Gowanda/Pine Valley (2-6) and the Panthers will have to beat No. 6 Frewsburg (3-5). F/E defeated Gowanda/Pine Valley 47-0 in Week 6 and Portville beat Frewsburg 55-8 in Week 2.
Top-seeded Randolph received a bye to the semifinal, against the winner of Wilson at Clymer/Sherman/Panama, as eighth-place Cattaraugus-Little Valley opted out of the postseason.
— In Section 5, both of the Big 30’s 8-Man teams are in playoff action. Bolivar-Richburg (5-3) hosts No. 6 Holley (3-5) as the third seed while No. 7 Wellsville (1-7) takes a trip to play No. 2 Pembroke (7-1).