SALAMANCA — So far, every game has been a nailbiter for Salamanca in its new boys basketball league.
The Warriors dropped their first two games in the CCAA West I division by a combined nine points. But on Wednesday, Salamanca eked out a come-from-behind 61-59 victory over Dunkirk for its first win of the season.
Trailing after both the second and third quarters, Salamanca (1-3, 1-2) erased an eight-point second-half deficit. Senior center Jarod White scored the tying basket with 9.3 seconds to play off an offensive rebound. He earned an and-one free throw and missed it, but Salamanca secured the rebound with a deflection out of bounds. Fouled on the attempted inbounds play, senior Lucas McKenna made two free throws to pull ahead, 61-59, with 8.9 seconds left, and Dunkirk could not get a shot off in its final possession.
Freshman Lucus Brown scored a career-high 25 points (on six 3-pointers) with eight rebounds, while White had his third consecutive double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Carlito Villafane led Dunkirk (1-3, 0-3) with 17 points. Christian Ortiz had 13 points and Donavan Lockett scored 12.
“It’s nice for the kids to get the reward for their hard work,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “They’ve really been working hard. They’ve been playing one-possession games with some outstanding teams, our first two league games to be tied with a minute and a half to go at home against Fredonia and to be tied down the stretch in the last minute against Allegany-Limestone and have a chance to win it on the last shot, the only thing missing was to win.
“So we weren’t perfect tonight, we made a lot of mistakes, we’ve got to shore up our transition defense. Dunkirk shot the ball outstanding, give them credit, they’re very difficult this year. But for our kids, it’s nice to get them a reward for the work that they’ve been putting in.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIScio 59, Andover 45ANDOVER — Cam Loucks scored 33 points to lead Scio (1-1), while his brother Brendan Loucks had 18 points.
Andover fell to 1-1.
GIRLS BASKETBALLALLEGANY CO. DIV. IFillmore 46, Cuba-Rushford 36CUBA — A strong second half and a balanced offensive attack powered Fillmore past Cuba-Rushford (0-4).
The Eagles were highlighted offensively by Morgan Byer, Jadyn Mucher and Emma Cole with double-digit performances. Byer knocked down four treys for 12 points. Mucher also finished with 12 points on six made baskets. Cole tallied 10 points.
After trailing 21-18 at halftime, Fillmore (3-1) quickly took control of the game and never looked back as it outscored Cuba-Rushford 17-3 in the third quarter.
“Credit to Fillmore, they came out in the third quarter and went on a huge run,” Cuba-Rushford coach Aaron Wight said. “We’ve looked good at times, but we’ve struggled to put all four quarters together this year.”
Cuba-Rushford’s Taylor Searle poured in a game-high 16 points, which included a 6-for-8 effort at the line. Ella Jaffe finished with eight points, while Macie Demick had seven and Brynn Lavery with five.
ECIC DIV. IIIPioneer 49, Cheektowaga 44YORKSHIRE — Kyler Felber scored 16 points to pace Pioneer (1-2) to its first win, while Sarah Morris added 12 points.
Cheektowaga fell to 0-3.
NON-LEAGUEBelfast 43, Bolivar-Richburg 42, OTBOLIVAR — Belfast scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, erasing a 12-point deficit, en route to an overtime win over Bolivar-Richburg.
“The bottom line is that we thought we were good enough to win this game just by showing up and that wasn’t true,” Bolivar-Richburg coach Justin Thomas said of his team’s first defeat. “We built a nice lead, got a little complacent, and Belfast dug deep and willed themselves to win the vast majority of possessions down the stretch.”
Mary Hamer led the way for Belfast (4-1) with 14 points, while Emma Sullivan added 13 points including three 3-pointers. Anna Drozdowski had eight points.
For the Wolverines (3-1), McKinlee Harris and Aliyah Cole each scored in double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
GIRLS AT CUBA Fillmore (46)
Beardsley 1 0-0 2, Russell 1 0-0 2, Cole 5 0-0 10, Hatch 2 0-1 4, Mucher 6 0-0 12, Byer 4 0-2 12, Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 0-8 46.
Cuba-Rushford (36)
Lavery 2 0-0 5, Jaffe 4 0-0 8, Demick 3 0-0 7, Searle 4 6-8 16. Totals: 13 6-8 36. Fillmore 10 18 35 46 Cuba-Rushford 14 21 24 36
Three-point goals: Fillmore 4 (Byer 4); C-R 4 (Searle 2, Lavery, Demick). Total fouls: Fillmore 10, C-R 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Fillmore won.
AT BOLIVAR Belfast (43)
Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Borden 2 0-0 4, Drozdowski 3 2-10 8, Hamer 7 0-2 14, Sullivan 5 0-0 13, Wallace 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 2-12 43.
Bolivar-Richburg (42)
Cole 5 2-5 12, Giardini 1 2-2 4, Ma. Harris 1 0-2 2, Mc. Harris 6 0-0 14, Majot 0 0-2 0, Miller 1 0-0 2, Nix 2 0-0 4, Pacer 1 1-2 4. Totals: 17 5-13 42. Belfast 5 13 19 40 43 B-R 12 22 31 40 42
Three-point goals: Belfast 3 (Sullivan 3); B-R 3 (Mc. Harris 2, Pacer). Total fouls: Belfast 16, B-R 19. Fouled out:
None.
BOYS AT SALAMANCA Dunkirk (59)
Lockett 4 0-2 12, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Terry 1 1-2 4, Ortiz 4 3-4 13, Brown 1 1-2 3, Villafane 6 0-0 17, Tell 3 0-0 8. Totals: 20 5-10 59.
Salamanca (61)
Hay. Hoag 0 0-2 0, McKenna 2 2-2 6, Pond 2 3-5 7, Hedlund 0 1-2 1, Brown 8 3-5 25, Herrick 2 0-0 6, White 5 6-13 16. Totals: 19 15-27 61. Dunkirk 15 31 44 59 Salamanca 17 25 41 61
Three-point goals: Dunkirk 14 (Villafane 5, Lockett 4, Ortiz 2, Tell 2, Terry); Salamanca 8 (Brown 6, Herrick 2). Total fouls: Dunkirk 20, Salamanca 10. Fouled out:
Tell (D).
JV: Salamanca won.