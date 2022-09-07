SALAMANCA — After losing the first two sets, Salamanca rallied to top Cattaraugus-Little Valley in the first girls volleyball match for both teams on Wednesday.
Salamanca won 16-25, 24-26, 25-16, 29-27, 15-7 in a CCAA East match.
Lezly McComber led Salamanca with four kills and combined with Karina Mireles-Crouse and Acey Stevens for 12 total blocks. Marlee Maybee dished out 31 sets.
“Defensively our libero Madison Hoag played very strong in the back row,” first-year Salamanca coach Erica Dybka said. “Lezly McComber, Karina Mireles-Crouse, and Acey Stevens all dominated at the net.
“Overall a solid performance by the whole team. They never gave up.”
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 3, Silver Creek 1
ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville claimed its season-opener, improving to 1-1.
The Eagels won 25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16.
Allison Rowland marked 12 kills with six aces, Cora Norton made 8 kills, Natalee Leiper added six kills with four aces aces and two blocks and Ande Northrup made 17 assists.
NON-LEAGUE
Canisteo-Greenwood 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
CANISTEO — Genesee Valley/Belfast (0-2) dropped its second match in as many days, falling 25-23, 25-12, 25-13.
Cassidy Hand had six assists and two aces, Raygen Haggstrom added three kills and two aces while Kendra Bigelow marked four kills, twoaces and four digs.
“(We) played a ton better tonight, definitely some great improvement over 24 hours,” GV/Belfast coach Darren Bradt said after a loss to Arkport/Canaseraga on Tuesday. “(C-G) is really strong, great cohesiveness.”
Wellsville 3, Avoca/Prattsburgh 0
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville took all three sets to win its season opener in a 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 sweep.
Morgaen Howe had five kills and two aces, Maddy Parks had eight assists and six aces, Lindsey Stuck added six aces and one kill and Bryanna Moultrup marked four aces and two kills.