FREDONIA — Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek wanted to see his Warrior football team play four consistent quarters against a quality opponent.
He seemed to get just that, and it was enough to give the Warriors a thrilling road victory against the defending division champions in a Section 6 Class C South showdown. The Warriors rallied out of a 10-point deficit in the first half to knock off Fredonia in a 40-30 shootout.
Salamanca made its impact on the ground with 300 rushing yards to Fredonia’s 49, while the Hillbillies threw for 309 yards to Salamanca’s 101.
“That game had a feel of four quarters the entire way,” Salamanca coach Chad Bartoszek said. “That game had a feel. Fredonia’s a great team over there. It wasn’t going to be won on our first touchdown or their first touchdown. It’s hard not to get emotionally high, and it’s even harder not to let the lows get to you. It just felt like that was one of those last-possession games. A lot of that is just a credit to who Fredonia is and our offense was clicking a little bit today.”
The Warriors avenged a 42-19 loss to Fredonia last season, their lone regular season defeat a year ago.
TRAILING 17-7 midway through the second quarter, Salamanca responded to a Fredonia field goal with a nine-play, 67 yard drive that included a 23-yard run on fourth and 12 from its own 31. Lined up for a punt, Jaxson Ross fielded the snap, took a step to the right and took off down the Warriors’ sideline for the conversion. Jesse Stahlman’s 3-yard run cut the lead to 17-14 and the Warriors made a fourth-down stop at their own 6-yard line with under a minute to play in the half to keep it a one-score game.
In the second half, the Warriors scored on their first four drives, storming out to a 40-24 lead. Just as crucially, while they didn’t completely shut down Fredonia’s passing game — speedy wideout Keegan Whitfield burned the Warriors for a 75-yard touchdown, his second score of the game — they put pressure on Hillbillies quarterback Ethan Fry often enough to disrupt his rhythm.
SALAMANCA running back Jesse Stahlman and quarterback Maddox Isaac made for a thunder-and-lightning rushing combination. Stahlman took 20 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns, with a long of 58, while Isaac finished with 78 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Without two sacks counted against him, Isaac had roughly 100 yards of his own, including a 74-yard burst in the first quarter for the Warriors’ first touchdown.
Stahlman also threw a touchdown pass, a 31-yard left-handed lob to Carmine Hoag on a direct snap.
Fry was 15-of-32 for 309 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for the Hillbillies (3-1).
Fredonia cut the lead to 40-30 in the fourth quarter, but a two-point conversion stop kept it a one-score game. Later, Fredonia threatened again, but an interception from Tayoni Galate on a throw from the Warriors’ 11 sealed the game and allowed the Warriors to kneel out the clock.
Stahlman made a team-high eight tackles including two for loss and one sack. Jaxon Tarr had 6.5 tackles and Quinton Jones also made a sack.
“Coach (Aaron) Hill, coach (Paul) Furlong, our D-coordinators just do so much with our defense,” Bartoszek said. “It’s amazing how they’re trying to scheme up and it is difficult to play a spread team that can throw the ball well and then run the ball well, left and right, up the middle. And a couple of those plays were just great plays by great athletes. You’re going to have those games. Not every game’s a dog fight, old school Class C football.
“This was kind of exciting, I’m sure it was pretty fun to watch, it was fun to coach but it was hard especially toward the end there, coach Hill’s calling defense and I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, what are we doing here? How are we going to end this thing?’ He’s got his hand on the pulse of that ‘D’ so he knows what our strengths and weaknesses are.”