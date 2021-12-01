SALAMANCA — The Salamanca boys basketball team raced to a 20-3 lead after its first quarter of the season and never led up Wednesday night against Chautauqua Lake.
Andy Herrick scored a game-high 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, to lead the Warriors in a 77-21 win over Chautauqua Lake.
Lucus Brown added 17 points and swiped five steals. Hayden Hoag didn’t attempt a field goal but paced the offense by dishing out 10 assists. R.J. McLarney scored 12 points with four blocks while Harley Hoag grabbed nine rebounds.
“It was a great start,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “We played solid defense, we really shared the basketball. I loved our game in transition tonight, but really this team is so unselfish and our ball movement allowed us to get some easy looks.”
Chautauqua Lake fell to 1-1.
“They play really hard,” Bennett said. “We were fortunate to get off to a good start and keep the momentum especially throughout the first half.”
NON-LEAGUE
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 56, Springville 48
CATTARAUGUS — John Visnesky paced Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-0) to a season-opening win with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals.
The T-Wolves outscored Springville in the fourth quarter, 18-11, to season the win. They quickly erased a 15-9 deficit after the first to lead 25-23 at halftime.
Kodi Colton added 14 points and Clayton Frentz added 12 for CLV. Gage Furl had nine rebounds and five steals.
For Springville (0-1), Jason Buczek scored 12 points and Joshua Connors scored 10 points.
After getting behind early, it was great to see the guys stay together and stay positive there,” CLV coach Josh Forster said. “Hard work over summer and in practice really paid off tonight.”
TUESDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Franklinville 49, New Life Christian 35
FRANKLINVILLE — Tarryn Herman paced Franklinville to a season-opening win by scoring 21 points, including five 3-point shots.
Sofia Bentley chipped in 15 points, with three 3-pointers, for the Panthers (1-0).
Brightleen Ngunyi scored 15 points to lead New Life (0-1), while Marceline Hutter scored 14 points.