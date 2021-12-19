ALLEGANY — Pushed into a two-possession game after leading by as many as 14 in the first half, the Salamanca boys basketball team needed a timeout to sort itself out.
The Warriors, clinging to a 34-30 lead with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter, had let Ellicottville back into the game. But coming out of a timeout, Salamanca quickly took back control with a 9-0 run to end the quarter and finished on a 28-8 stretch to deny the Eagles, 62-38, in the championship game of the Pat Carroll Bracket in the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament on Sunday night at Allegany-Limestone.
“I thought for the first time in a while we were playing tentative and hesitant,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “We were just kind of running around and throwing the ball instead of playing our brand of basketball. We took a timeout there and we just challenged them. I really mean it when I say it, there’s not a lot of teams that work harder than we do. These kids have been dedicated since April, they’ve put in a lot of work and we just challenged them to play with the type of confidence that they should, because they’ve earned it. They really did.”
The win marks Salamanca’s third consecutive trophy in the DeCerbo Tournament, formerly known as the IAABO Holiday Tournament, after wins in 2018 and 2019.
Tournament MVP Lucus Brown, a sophomore guard, followed up a career-high 37 points on Saturday against Portville by scoring 14 on Sunday along with eight rebounds and six steals. Seniors Harley Hoag (nine rebounds) and RJ McLarney had 15 points each while classmate Hayden Hoag added nine assists and seven rebounds.
Brown credited a focus on rebounding following Bennett’s late third quarter timeout for turning the game around.
“Coach got some adjustments in,” Brown said. “We just worked on rebounding. We did that and it was pretty much it.”
Brown made seven 3-pointers on Saturday and four more on Sunday.
“Putting shots up every day in the gym, getting better over the summer,” he attributed to the hot shooting.
Senior guard Logan Grinols scored 17 points to lead Ellicottville (1-3), also marking four assists and four steals. Junior center Gavin Dietrich had 11 points.
Salamanca (3-1) showed several defensive looks, from a full-court press to man-to-man or zone and held Ellicottville to just under 10 points per quarter.
“We’re versatile,” Bennett said. “We feel like we can play a lot of defenses … and every game it’s going to be something different based on who we’re playing. But these guys embrace that. Defending the basketball and rebounding are our constants. They know that and they really bought into that, so we just have to be more consistent with it and we have to do a little better job away from the ball. But credit Ellicottville tonight, Dave (McCann) had a great game plan, he’s a great coach, he had them playing hard and they gave us a real challenge and I’m happy with how we responded.”
While Brown is the team’s go-to scorer, Bennett said he has confidence in any of his players to get double-digit scoring on a particular night.
“Lucus had a great game yesterday,” Bennett said. “I thought he might have shared the ball a little too much early and again that middle of the third quarter we challenged him to go be Lucus and he did, he started stepping into shots and he was sure of himself, did a great job scoring down the stretch.
“RJ McLarney played his best game, and he’s been right there for a couple weeks now. He’s got all the talent and I thought he played with a confidence tonight that allowed him to play a big game. Harley Hoag played two minutes a game for us last year and just worked really hard. Now he’s one of our top guys when it comes to minutes and he’s been one of our top players all year, so I’m really proud of him too.”
McCann liked the fight his young team — which returned just three letterwinners from last year — showed in cutting a 14-point deficit to four.
“We’re young and we made some inexperienced mistakes at times, but they’re able to overcome them,” McCann said. “They didn’t hang their heads. We knew even at halftime we could still come out in the third quarter and try to make a run at it, try and knock it down a few points. We came out and did that. After the timeout Salamanca kind of refocused a little bit, they’ve got a lot of good players on their team, that’s a really good basketball team. It’s tough to cover everything and once they get a couple of shots to fall it starts to get contagious. Credit to them, they held it together, they didn’t panic and they came back out after the timeout and took control.”
With Brown as MVP, Harley Hoag joined Ellicottville’s Caedon Wyatt and Dietrich on the all-tournament team, along with Portville’s Luke Petruzzi and Coudersport’s Logan Ruter.
Winning championships in its last three trips to the DeCerbo tourney, Salamanca has enjoyed the invitation from the Cattaraugus County officials to play in recent years.
“It’s fun to play teams in this area,” Bennett said. “It’s fun to play in a showcase event like this, you’ve got the officials, you’ve got a bunch of fans and our guys really take it to heart. It was one of their goals. I think three years ago when we won our first one, it was our first in 18 years. It’s our players. They decide our goals throughout the season and they made the decision that they want to continue to build on what we’ve done here in the tournament.”
Consolation: Portville 63, Coudersport 54
Portville’s Aidan DeFazio scored a team-high 18 points, all on his six 3-pointers, to pace the Panthers to a consolation game victory in the Pat Carroll Bracket.
Luke Petruzzi added 16 points on four 3-pointers with five assists and five rebounds for the Panthers. Troy Van Sickle had 12 points and Maxx Yehl grabbed 11 rebounds with his nine points. Portville led by three points at halftime, 37-34, and also after the third quarter, 45-42, but the Panthers put the game away by outscoring the Falcons 18-12 in the fourth quarter.
For Coudersport, Christian Furman scored 23 points and Mason Roessner added 12 points.