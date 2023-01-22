GOWANDA — Wrestlers from Salamanca, Franklinville and Portville all won weight classes at the Gowanda Invitational Wrestling Tournament Saturday.

Salamanca had two first-place winners: Konner Spring and Ian Breazeale. In the championship match, Spring pinned Falconer’s Hunter Paulisick in 1:07 at 126 pounds while Breazeale pinned St. Francis’ Timothy McCann in 2:00 at 285. Maysen Jimerson was eighth at 138.

 

