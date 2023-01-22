GOWANDA — Wrestlers from Salamanca, Franklinville and Portville all won weight classes at the Gowanda Invitational Wrestling Tournament Saturday.
Salamanca had two first-place winners: Konner Spring and Ian Breazeale. In the championship match, Spring pinned Falconer’s Hunter Paulisick in 1:07 at 126 pounds while Breazeale pinned St. Francis’ Timothy McCann in 2:00 at 285. Maysen Jimerson was eighth at 138.
Portville’s Maxximus DeYoe took first at 138, decisioning Gowanda’s Nathan Warrior 5-3. Parker Dornan (132) and Henry Chamberlain (215) both took second, Mekhi Muyhee (118) and Hayden Emley (172) were both third while Jake Zeigler was fourth at 160. Riley Horsley (126) and Camden Morris (152) were eighth.
Franklinville’s Evan Leonard was first at 160, pinning Falconer’s Brodie Little in 5:17 in the championship. Noah Stephan (285) was third, Ben Brol (172) fourth and Mickey Wozniak (132) sixth.
For Olean, Chris Bargy finished third at 189, going 3-1 on the day. Jonathan Tidd (102) went 4-1 to place fifth.
NON-LEAGUE Wellsville wins Perry Tournament
PERRY — Led by second-place finishers Jayden Acker (110), Xander Outman (160) and Shane Davidson (189), Wellsville won the Perry Tournament with 160 points to top runner-up Caledonia-Mumford’s 132.
Also for the Lions, Adam Iantorno (118), Brayden Riley and Gabe Blake (215) all took third and Noah Black (172) was fourth.
For Fillmore/Keshequa, Graham Howe took third with a 4-1 record, decisioning Kaleb Beardsley (Pavilion/York) 6-0 in the finals. At 126, Ryan Vedder was fourth with a 3-2 record.
Pioneer takes 2nd at ECIC
AMHERST — Pioneer finished second out of 21 teams at the ECIC Championships with Xander Kirsch (132) and Brady Heckathorn (172) first in their weight classes.
Pioneer had 183 points, behind only Starpoint’s 328.5.
Kirsch beat Clarence’s A.J. Didas by 9-0 major decision in the championship while Heckathorn won the championship by forfeit.
Luke Matheis (215) was third, Wyatt Opferbeck (126) and Aeddon Landphair (138) fourth, Evan Wright (110) and Brandon Doyle (152) fifth while Takota Smith (172), Mateo Rodriguez (215) and Chris Howatt (285) all took sixth.
B-R takes 2nd in Hornell
HORNELL — Bolivar-Richburg took second out of 14 teams at the David Stewart Memorial State Farm Wrestling Classic as Trent Sibble (215), Trey Buchholz (126) and Gary McDowell (110) all finished first.
Sibble pinned Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-Dewitt’s Bryce Daley in 5:19 in the championship match. Buchholz pinned Penfield’s Aaron Agosti in 2:00 while McDowell defeated teammate Teegan Sibble by 9-1 major decision.
Also for B-R, Tavyn MacDonnell (160) and Caden Allen (189) were both second and Zack Mitchell (172) was third.