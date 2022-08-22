Salamanca lettermen

Eighteen letterwinners from last year’s 7-2 season for the Salamanca football team return this fall for coach Chad Bartoszek. Front row (from left): Jason Mcgraw, Archer Newark, Quinton Jones, Zaron Tucker, Dekkyn Krantz, Arlen Newark, Kash Ball. Back row: Keegan Hardy, Jaxson Ross, Jaxon Tarr, Carmine Hoag, Maddox Isaac, JT Auman, Tayoni Galante, Carson Mohr. Missing from the photo were Gabe White, Junie Buffalo and Jesse Stahlman.

 Sam Wilson/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — Coming off a 7-2 season, another steady improvement under Chad Bartoszek, the Salamanca football team has plenty of returning experience at some of the most important positions on its roster.

Just not at the literal biggest positions.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social