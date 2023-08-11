In recent years, it hasn’t been so surprising to see the Salamanca boys basketball team climb the New York State rankings as it put together winning seasons and long playoff runs.
But the Warriors on the court weren’t the only ones ranked at the state level last winter. Salamanca received a spot on a ranking of the 2022-23 New York Basketball Student Section Top 25. The rankings — supplied for various states — are made by Student Section Report, dedicated to tracking the students who support their schools’ athletic teams. The website (www.studentsectionreport.org) features rankings of student sections — for either football, basketball or both — from all 50 states.
The Salamanca students, who typically sit on the bleachers behind the home bench under a large “Welcome to Warrior Territory” banner, were ranked No. 4 in New York State.
Warriors boys basketball coach Adam Bennett professed little knowledge of how the student section ranking process worked, but was nonetheless excited to see recognition for the supporters of his team.
“It’s incredibly important. We’re very grateful for all the support we get,” Bennett said when asked of student support for his team. “Not only from our students but from the community, our faculty, our administration. We’ve been fortunate to have played in a ton of big games over the last few years and have a lot of success and they’ve been a part of that. Our players feed off of their energy. I love the fact that when we travel, our students travel with us. It just gives us a sense of comfort going into any gym that we play that our students and our community have our backs.”
Salamanca was the only Big 30 area school listed in New York’s top 25. The only other Section 6 school, Falconer, was 15th. The three schools ahead of the Warriors’ student fans? Victor (first), the Archbishop Stepinac “Jungle” (second) and the Tappan Zee “Red Sea.”
The students have had a quality program to watch and support for several years. Salamanca made the boys’ final four in Class C in 2022 and won its league and reached the Section 6 Class B2 final last season.
“We live in a different time period where there are (so many) things that can compete for really anyone’s attention,” Bennett said. “And I take a lot of pride in the fact that our players play really hard for the people that come to watch them play. We have a saying in our program that win or lose, we want everyone who exits every gym that we play (in) to say, ‘Wow, that team plays hard.’ I would hope that because our players give so much, in turn more people want to watch them play. And I know that our students appreciate the hard work that our guys put in and it’s certainly been meaningful for us to have them there.”
Bennett credited the seniors who come through the halls of SHS for coming up with creative ways to pack the bleachers, with various themes and color nights to dress up and support the team.
“Each year a different group of seniors kind of takes the reins and organizes theme nights, gets the word out about games,” he said. “It’s nice to see them interact really with students in our whole district. If you come to a game and look in our student section, you can see anyone from sixth grade through 12th grade.
“I really believe we’re one of the most entertaining places to play because of our students and that’s a credit to them. We don’t ever get involved with that, it’s all their ideas and they run it and we’re happy to play hard for them and support them in that regard.”
