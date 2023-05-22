SALAMANCA — For Greg Herrick, the Salamanca baseball team’s playoff opening victory followed a familiar formula.
The Warriors got a strong, six-inning start from junior left-handed pitcher Jaxson Ross, made good use of their seven hits and only committed one error. That put Salamanca on a path to winning its Section 6 Class B2 pre-quarterfinal, 8-1, against league rival Silver Creek/Forestville.
Ross struck out 10 and walked two, allowing three hits. After back-to-back singles to lead off the first — the Black Knights scored their lone run in the inning — Ross didn’t allow another hit until the top of the seventh. But by the seventh, the Warriors held an 8-1 lead, allowing Ross to exit with his pitch count at 89 before Zaron Tucker closed for the final three outs.
“It’s nice when you’ve got a pitcher like Jaxson on the mound and sets the tone,” Herrick, the second-year head coach said. “I thought he was really efficient with his pitch count. Luckily we had the offense going so we could kind of save his pitch count a little bit for hopefully an extended run in the playoffs. The bats came alive, I liked the depth of our lineup all year. We’re mixing speed with timely hitting and that’s what it takes to win this time of year.
“We’re not going to blow people away with 15, 20 runs a game. But we manufacture, we get good pitching and the kids always bring good defense. So we’ve told them that was the identity from the start and now they’re really playing to that identity and hopefully it’ll turn into a long playoff run.”
Jake Herrick (two runs, RBI) and Jaxon Tarr both went 2-for-4. Tucker doubled, scored and drove in a run; Jorden Ambuske had a hit and two runs; and Ross had a hit, run and RBI.
Salamanca stole nine bases, three each for Ross and Herrick. Ross swiped home plate with a delayed steal in the sixth for his team’s final run of the day.
“We got people on, we moved them over, we put balls in play,” Greg Herrick said of the Warriors “manufactured” runs. “I think we had two fielder’s choices that scored runs. We ran the bases well on a couple delayed steals. Just execution, that’s a credit to the players. They’ve worked on that stuff all year and attention to detail, we run them through that stuff and it gets monotonous sometimes but that’s what wins games.”
For No. 10 Silver Creek/Forestville (12-8), Brayson Parsell went 2-for-3. Aiden Piccolo threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight with five walks for five earned runs (eight total) on seven hits.
The No. 7 Warriors (15-5) head to Buffalo today to play No. 2 Olmsted in a quarterfinal.
To continue a postseason run, Salamanca will need more pitchers than Ross, its ace all season.
“We’ve cut our rotation to like four guys but they’ve all pitched well down the stretch,” Greg Herrick said. “We had a seven-game winning streak where we gave up eight runs in that seven-game winning streak. So I really like the depth of our pitching and you have to have it this time of year with the aggressive schedule: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, if we get lucky enough to go all the way to the championship. So I think we’re set up well, now we’ve still got to go out and execute. We got our catcher (Jaxon Tarr) back, so I think we’re solid at the two most important positions on the field.”
