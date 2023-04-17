NORTH COLLINS — The bad weather almost certainly had something to do with it.
So, too, coach Greg Herrick said, did his Salamanca baseball team’s penchant for leaving runners on base.
Whatever the cause, the Warriors trailed 3-0 with little to show on a productive day heading into the fifth inning on a cold, rainy Monday up north. Down to its final nine outs, however, Herrick’s team broke out in a big way.
Jaxson Ross reached base five times, going 2-for-2 with three walks, two RBI and a trio of stolen bases, and Salamanca exploded for 13 runs over the final three frames to down North Collins, 13-4, in a CCAA Division III outing.
Jordan Ambuske had two hits and two RBI while Cory Holleran scored three runs for the Warriors (4-3, 3-0). Just as impressive as the late-game offense was the pitching of Cole Urbanski, who fanned nine and allowed just three hits and two walks in a complete-game effort and what Herrick described as “a dominant pitching performance in very difficult weather.”
In the end, Salamanca was able to take advantage of 11 hits and 12 walks issued by North Collins pitching.
“We had good at-bats early in the game, but it’s been a bad habit of ours to leave a lot of guys on base,” Herrick noted. “That continued today, but we finally got timely hitting late in the game. We put a lot of people on and finally cashed in at the end; we had some clutch hitting, good two-out hitting.
“Their starter (Matthew Warsaw) was tough, he was around the zone all night, it was a pretty good pitching battle. It was tough weather conditions; everyone kind of wore down (toward the end). Things went haywire. But it was a good baseball game given the conditions.”
Warsaw struck out nine over five-plus innings and Zander Miller doubled with an RBI for the Eagles.
CCAA I
Gowanda 22, Olean 5, 5 innings
ST. BONAVENTURE — Logan Ruff went 3-for-3 with a home run, six RBI and four runs scored as Gowanda used an offensive outburst to dispatch Olean at Handler Park at McGraw-Jennings Field.
Blake Herman went 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles and an RBI while Brayden Smith finished 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBI and Carter Capozzi went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI for the Panthers. John Ondus (double) and Alex Pachucinski both had two hits and two RBI.
Gowanda belted 22 hits as a team and used a nine-run second inning to pull away from a 2-0 advantage and a sixth-run fourth to help put the game away. Starter Cole Herman struck out nine over 4 1/3 innings.
Thomas Bates registered three hits, including a double, and an RBI and Aaron Vincent (triple) notched two hits and two RBI for the Huskies. Caine DeGolier and Andre Fratercangelo (RBI) also had two hits.