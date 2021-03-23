BUFFALO — After a strong first half, the Salamanca boys basketball couldn’t keep up with a second-half charge from No. 3 Tapestry Charter Tuesday night.
Salamanca led most of the first half, but three straight baskets before halftime gave Tapestry a 29-26 lead at the midway point. From there, the third-ranked small school in the Buffalo News’ Western New York poll grabbed control of the Section 6 Class C1 quarterfinal. Tapestry raced to a 56-39 lead early in the fourth quarter and held on, 62-56.
Senior center Jarod White led the No. 6 Warriors (7-8) with 25 points (18 in the first half) and 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Lucus Brown added 18 points and seven rebounds.
“I thought we played the first half at our pace, which was really important,” Warriors coach Adam Bennett said. “We got them into the halfcourt, we executed offensively in the halfcourt, we got the ball in, to Jarod, we had some nice inside-out looks with Jarod and Lucus. Defensively we kept them out of transition, we stayed in the halfcourt, we played zone to try to slow the game down and I think we were able to do that in the first half. The third quarter, they just overwhelmed us with their athleticism. They got out in transition, we weren’t able to keep the game at our pace and that’s a credit to them.”
Lamar Matthews led Tapestry (7-5) with 18 points. Tariq Eubanks had 14 points and Romeo Bell marked a near triple-double of 13 points, 10 assists and seven boards.
“They played an exceptionally tough schedule,” Bennett added. “They played the (Niagara) Falls tough, they played Park tough, they beat Health Sciences, they’ve got a number of good wins on their schedule. So they had a lot to do with that third quarter in terms of the pace, and I couldn’t be more proud of our kids. They played their hearts out. They really did from start to finish.
“They just kept playing and they put their heads down and worked. Even when they took a double-digit lead late in the third and early in the fourth, we fought back and we lost the game by six. So that’s just indicative of our team and what we’ve been all year. These guys just work.
“They’re the most enjoyable kids to be around. I’ve got a terrible feeling in my stomach that our season’s ended because I just want more time with these guys. They’re a great group of kids.”
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B1 QUARTERFINAL
Olean 66, East Aurora 45
OLEAN — Jason Brooks led a quartet of double-digit scorers with 18 points to power Olean into the semifinals.
Corey Potter and Kamdyn McClain each dropped in 14 points while Kaleb Ramadhan (three 3-pointers) chipped in 11 for the fourth-seeded Huskies (11-4). Olean took a 12-point lead (34-22) into halftime before extending it after the break. It produced another strong defensive effort, limiting the Blue Devils to 31 points over the first three quarters.
“One of the things we talked about, and it kind of came into fruition, was we wanted to get stops, but we wanted that to facilitate our offense,” said Olean coach Tim Kolasinski, whose team will meet top-seeded Buffalo East in Thursday’s semifinals. “We were able to create turnovers, get rebounds and get out in transition and take advantage.”
Dom Phillips had 14 points while Jack Misenhimer added 10 for No. 5 East Aurora (10-5).
CLASS C1 QUARTERFINALS
Portville 76, Cattaraugus-LV 67
PORTVILLE — Luke Petruzzi (4 assists) racked up 22 points and 10 rebounds and Maxx Yehl (4 steals) had his own double-double of 16 points and 12 boards to guide Portville.
Joe Long notched 20 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-seeded Panthers (9-5), who set a season-best point total in winning the high-scoring affair.
Portville built up a double-digit second-half lead before having to fend off a C-LV rally down the stretch. C-LV drilled 15 3-pointers, but the Panthers made up for it with a sizable advantage at the line (16-of-23 vs. 6-of-13).
Nick Savidge drained seven treys en route to 21 points while Josh Halterman (four 3s), Elijah Perkins and John Visnesky all had 12 points and the latter two grabbed eight and six rebounds, respectively, for the fifth-seeded Timberwolves (8-7).
“Credit C-LV, we were able to extend the lead into the high teens and they cut it to three (in the final three minutes),” said Portville coach Bill Torrey, whose team will meet top-seeded Riverside in Thursday’s semifinals. “They never quit, they played hard the whole time, they shot really well from the perimeter.
“As you get to this point in the year, you hope everyone’s playing their best, and we were. We made some costly errors, but we did what we needed to do at important times. We had clutch play out of Joe, Maxx and Luke.”
CLASS D QUARTERFINAL
Franklinville 63, Panama 45
FRANKLINVILLE — Blake Frank had another big outing, pouring in 27 points and notching 11 steals, to guide Franklinville past short-handed Panama in its playoff opener.
Logan Frank also had a double-double, totaling 11 points and 10 rebounds, for the third-seeded Panthers (10-5). Up 29-17 at the break, Franklinville used a 19-15 third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Bryce Hinsdale had 14 points for No. 6 Panama (3-12), which was forced to compete mostly with JV players due to COVID-19 protocols. The Panthers will take on No. 2 Sherman in Thursday’s semifinals.
“We got off to kind of a slow start in the first,” FCS coach Scott Shenk acknowledged, “but the boys really came back out in the third quarter with a sense of intensity and really kind of feeling like we needed to turn it on. We’ll need that for four quarters (on Thursday).”
AT PORTVILLE Cattaraugus-LV (67)
Savidge 7 0-0 21, Perkins 4 3-5 12, Volk 1 1-2 4, Furl 3 0-2 6, Halterman 4 0-0 12, Visnesky 4 2-4 12. Totals: 23 6-13 67.
Portville (76)
Mathes 1 1-3 3, Griffin 3 0-0 7, Long 8 3-5 20, Stone 1 0-0 3, Petruzzi 7 5-6 22, Yehl 7 2-3 16, L. Petryszak 0 5-6 5. Totals: 27 16-23 76. Cattaraugus-LV 9 31 48 67 Portville 18 36 59 76
Three-point goals: C-LV 15 (Savidge 7, Perkins, Volk, Halterman 4, Visnesky 2); Portville 6 (Long, Griffin, Stone, Petruzzi 3). Total fouls: C-LV 18, Portville 11. Fouled out:
Griffin (P).
AT OLEAN East Aurora (45)
Phillips 5 0-0 14, Pierrot 1 0-0 2, Kenney 3 0-0 7, Ensminger 1 1-1 3, Misenhimer 5 0-1 10, Hoeg 1 0-0 2, Horning 1 0-0 2, LaRouech 1 2-2 5. Totals: 18 3-4 45.
Olean (66)
James 2 0-0 4, McClain 6 0-0 14, Brooks 7 2-2 18, Potter 4 6-9 14, Ramadhan 4 0-0 11, Kratts 0 0-2 0, Pantuso 0 0-2 0, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Martin 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 8-15 66. East Aurora 11 22 31 45 Olean 16 34 52 66
Three-point goals: E. Aurora 6 (Phillips 4, Kenney, LaRouech); Olean 8 (McClain 2, Brooks 2, Ramadhan 3, Martin). Total fouls: E. Aurora 13, Olean 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT BUFFALO Salamanca (56)
McKenna 1 0-0 2, Hedlund 1 0-0 2, Maybee 0 2-4 2, Brown 5 5-7 18, Har. Hoag 2 0-1 4, Herrick 1 0-0 2, McLarney 0 1-2 1, White 12 1-4 25. Totals: 22 9-16 56.
Tapestry Charter (62)
Eubanks 6 1-3 14, Matthews 8 0-0 18, Bell 4 5-8 13, Paige 0 0-1 0, Graham 3 3-4 9, Til 1 0-0 2, Washington 2 0-0 6. Totals: 24 9-16 62. Salamanca 9 26 36 56 Tapestry 6 29 50 62
Three-point goals: Sala 3 (Brown 3); Tapestry 5 (Washington 2, Matthews 2, Eubanks). Total fouls: Salamanca 12, Tapestry 17. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Panama (45)
Barmore 2 3-4 7, Hinsdale 5 1-2 14, DiDomenico 1 0-0 2, Catanese 2 5-6 9, Keith 1 0-0 3, Brink 2 0-0 5, Mescall 2 0-0 5. Totals: 15 9-12 45.
Franklinville (63)
Bielecki 1 0-0 2, Green 1 0-2 2, B. Frank 12 1-1 27, Peters 4 1-2 10, Terwilliger 4 1-1 9, Shenk 1 0-0 2, L. Frank 5 0-3 11. Totals: 28 3-9 63. Panama 5 17 32 45 Franklinville 12 29 48 63
Three-point goals: Panama 6 (Hinsdale 3, Keith, Brink, Mescall); Frank. 4 (B. Frank 2, L. Frank, Peters). Total fouls: Panama 10, Frank. 14. Fouled out: None.