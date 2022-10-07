SALAMANCA — Jesse Stahlman produced another outstanding individual effort and the Salamanca football team both finished its drives and logged one of its best defensive outings of the year.
The result?
The Warriors not only took care of business in beating the league’s last-place team at home, but rid the taste from its mouth of a tough 15-10 loss to Southwestern the week before.
Stahlman carried 21 times for 191 yards, an average of 9.1 per carry, and three touchdowns and Salamanca carried a shutout into the fourth quarter in racing past Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, 48-6, in a Section 6 Class C South matchup Friday at Vets Park.
Maddox Isaac completed 4-of-6 passes for 182 yards and two TDs — a 36-yard strike to Arlen Newark and a 67-yard connection with Carmine Hoag. Quinton Jones led the defense with nine tackles, including seven solo, and Cory Holleran had five stops and an interception.
Stahlman punched in his first TD with 8:17 remaining in the first quarter and the Warriors followed it with a safety off a blocked punt to take a 9-0 first-quarter lead. If something of a slow start, they ratcheted things up in the second quarter, with Zaron Tucker running in his only carry for a 2-yard score and Stahlman and Isaac (on the pass to Newark) adding touchdowns as Salamanca took a commanding 28-0 lead into the break.
Salamanca dominated statistically despite running 10 fewer plays, outgaining CL/W/B, 410-132, including a 228-56 edge on the ground while surrendering just the one touchdown. The Warriors’ defense came up big throughout, helping the offense overcome three lost fumbles and Chautauqua Lake’s 28 minutes to 19 edge in time of possession.
Salamanca held Chautuauqua Lake to just 4-for-12 on third down.
J.T. Auman added a 1-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter to punctuate the victory as Salamanca (4-2, 3-1) remained in second in the C South standings, just that loss to Southwestern short of the top spot.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 47, Gowanda/Pine Valley 0
FRANKLINVILLE — Hunter Smith ran five times for 43 yards and two early touchdowns as part of a by-committee rushing effort and F/E used a sound effort on both sides of the ball for an easy victory.
Gian Nuzzo carried eight times for 58 yards and a score as five players contributed between 20 and 58 rushing yards for the Titans, who finished with 213 as a team. Isaac Towne and Matthew Spittler each completed a pair of passes, one each for a touchdown to Noah Shenk and Bretton Blecha.
Shenk (2 receptions, 75 yards) also had an interception return TD and Towne and Ben Brol each had three tackles for the Titans. F/E (5-1) jumped out to a 25-0 first-quarter lead and extended it to 39-0 at the break before cruising in the second half.
An already strong F/E defense turned in perhaps its best overall effort of the year, allowing just 66 yards on 39 yards while posting its first shutout of the year.
“We kind of put things together tonight,” said F/E coach Jason Marsh, whose team outgained Gowanda/PV, 333-66. “We executed a lot better than we did last week (in a 28-6 win over Frewsburg), and that’s what we were looking for — improvement on our execution and coming out of the gates fast, and we did that tonight.”