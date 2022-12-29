ALLEGANY — Adam Bennett called it the most complete opponent his team has seen all season.
And given the Salamanca boys basketball squad had already faced Lackawanna, Class A Niagara-Wheatfield and state-ranked Randolph (No. 4 Class C) and Depew (No. 24 Class B), that was saything something.
In this one, the Warriors got off to as strong a start as they’ve had this year, jumping out to a 20-6 lead over a Warren team that currently ranks No. 2 in District 10, according to Max Preps, behind only Cathedral Prep. And though that cushion wouldn’t hold, Salamanca again found a way to prevail.
Lucus Brown drained five 3-pointers while finishing with 24 points and five steals to lift the Warriors to a narrow 54-53 victory on Day 1 of the revamped Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament on Thursday night at Allegany-Limestone. The Dragons used a 24-12 second quarter to pull to within two at halftime (32-30) before the teame embarked upon a Seesaw battle the rest of the way.
In the end, Salamanca made a few more plays in the final minutes.
“That’s the most complete team that we’ve played all year, and we’ve played a very difficult schedule,” Bennett said. “Every player that played tonight for them was solid — they can all score, they can all defend. We got off to a great start, but we knew they were going to make a run, and I’m proud of how we handled that run. We didn’t fold, we were able to punch them back in the second half, and then it was a back-and-forth game, pretty much a one-possession game the rest of the way.
“Give (Warren) credit, they’re a very well-coached, solid team top to bottom.”
Andy Herrick posted 16 points as he and Brown accounted for 40 of Salamanca’s 54 points. Tayoni Galante (6 points) grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds. The Warriors had a five-point lead entering the final quarter and had it as such until Warren pulled to within a point in the closing moments. Salamanca missed a pair of free throws that would have extended the lead with just a few ticks remaining, but the Dragons (5-2) missed a desperation heave from beyond half court at the buzzer.
“We were up 4-5 down the stretch,” said Bennett, whose team’s only loss has come to Randolph. “They fouled and we made some free throws; they came down and made a couple of baskets.”
Owen Becker had a team-best 11 points for the Dragons. Salamanca will meet Otto-Eldred in today’s second round of games while Warren will take on Allegany-Limestone.
DECERBO MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Allegany-Limestone 51, Port Allegany 30
ALLEGANY — Anthony DeCapua highlighted a trio of double-digit scorers with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead host Allegany-Limestone to a Day 1 triumph in the former IAABO.
Gavin Truman posted 10 points and six rebounds and Michael Frederick also had 10 points for the Gators. Gabe Ramadhan contributed five rebounds, five steals and four assists and Andrew Giardini pulled down seven rebounds.
The Gators, currently ranked No. 5 in the state in Class B, jumped out to a 19-10 first-quarter lead and extended it to 31-19 at the break before cruising. A-L produced another stellar defensive effort, holding the road Gators to quarters of just nine, six and six points after the first and only 10 field goals for the game. A-L (5-0) has held four of five opponents to 41 points or fewer and all five below 50 points.
Noah Archer led Port Allegany with eight points.
SCIO/FRIENDSHIP TOURNAMENT
Championship: Cuba-Rushford 50, Scio/Friendship 29
SCIO — Jacob Smith pumped in 19 points to lead Cuba-Rushford to its third-straight win and the S/F Tournament crown.
Jack Frank added 10 points for the Rebels (6-1), who picked up a pair of victories following an 18-day layoff. C-R took an early 15-3 lead and held S/F to just 16 total points over the first three quarters.
“I thought we made some strides defensively against them,” S/F coach Dillon McFall said. “(C-R) always has five guys on the floor who can do something with the basketball. For us to hold them to 50 (which marked a season-low for the Rebels), I thought was pretty good.
“Offensively, we haven’t really faced a team that has (C-R’s) athleticism and physicality, and that definitely showed throughout the game. Good on-ball defense, good help; they did a good job against us defensively.”
Ethan Davenport registered 19 of 29 points for S/F (2-6).
GIRLS
BATH-HAVERLING TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Wellsville 54, Penn Yan 27
BATH — Makenna Dunbar recorded 21 points and six rebounds to earn All-Tournament Team honors and key Wellsville to a consolation win.
Sara Reitz notched 11 points while Natalie Adams totaled five rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Lions (4-5). Averee Palmatier chipped in five boards. Wellsville used a 16-4 second quarter to take control and made 16-of-21 at the line.
“This was the first time we played four full quarters,,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “We didn’t really let down, we didn’t have that lull. In the two Olean games, Bath (three close losses), it’s just the little things that ended up, we lose. I thought we played a full four quarters and hopefully we can keep the momentum going.”
Hailey Trank had eight points for Penn Yan.