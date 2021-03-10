DUNKIRK — It’s a sign, perhaps, of the progress the Salamanca boys basketball team is making in its transition to the tougher CCAA West I.
Three weeks earlier, the Warriors managed to edge Dunkirk at home, 61-59. On Tuesday, it won much more convincingly.
And it used a big third quarter to do so.
Jarrett Pond recorded 19 points and seven rebounds and Jarod White notched 14 points and eight boards as Salamanca dispatched Dunkirk, 66-51, in a league rematch. The Warriors outscored the Marauders 25 in that decisive third quarter, turning a tight two-point lead at halftime (27-25) into a 52-37 cushion entering the fourth.
Lucus Brown added 12 points and seven rebounds while Lucas McKenna chipped in 11 points for the Warriors (5-5, 4-4).
“They’re a dangerous team; really, all five guys can shoot it,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said of Dunkirk. “We locked down defensively, we did a good job defending the perimeter and did a much better job on the glass. We increased our defensive pressure, which allowed us to get some easy ones offensively.”
Christian Ortiz had 13 points while Donavan Lockett had 10 for the Marauders.
CCAA EAST I
Randolph 68, Portville 18
PORTVILLE — Drew Hind drained an impressive nine 3-pointers and finished with 29 points while Ashton Bushey recorded 11 points and six rebounds to power Randolph.
Isaac Hind handed out six assists for the Cardinals (9-2).
Joe Long grabbed seven rebounds for Portville (3-4).
CCAA EAST II
Franklinville 68, North Collins 48
FRANKLINVILLE — Blake Frank (5 rebounds) tied a season-high with 34 points to key Franklinville to its fourth-straight win.
Beau Bielecki added 10 points and five rebounds while Matt Peters handed out eight assists and had seven steals for the Panthers (8-2, 7-1).
Of Frank’s effort, coach Scott Shenk said, “With the defense we play, it gives Blake so many opportunities up front. He’s so long and disrupts so many pases, he gets a lot of fast-break layups. But tonight, he had to work for them through the offense. Logan (Frank) hurt his ankle (and missed much of the second quarter) and Blake was keyed on and did a great job.”
Dominic Fricano had 14 points and 13 rebounds for North Collins.
Ellicottville 78, Forestville 40
ELLICOTTVILLE — Clayton Rowland came close to a triple-double, racking up 13 points, 17 rebounds and assists, to power Ellicottville.
Leif Jimerson totaled 20 points and six assists, Logan Grinols and Lucas Marsh had 11 and 10 points, respectively, and Wyatt Chudy chipped in six steals for the Eagles (10-1), who topped Forestville convincingly for the second time in as many games.
Javier West led Forestville with 17 points.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 62, Pine Valley 60
SOUTH DAYTON — Josh Halterman registered 17 points, including five treys, as Cattaraugus-LV edged Pine Valley for the second time this year.
Nick Savidge (four 3s) added 14 points while Elijah Perkins posted 13 rebounds and five steals and Gage Furl had four steals for the Timberwolves (6-4). PV held a sizable advantage at the line (15-of-23 to C-LV’s 6-of-6), but the Timberwolves made up for that by draining 12 3-pointers to the Panthers’ five.
Wayne Libby had 24 points while Kordell Oakes finished with 22 for Pine Valley.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINAL
Caledonia-Mumford 63, Bolivar-Richburg 33
CALEDONIA — Kyle Wade scored 23 points and Evan Raniewicz added 12 to guide unbeaten, top-seeded Caledonia-Mumford.
Wade tallied 21 of those points in the first half while helping the Raiders (12-0) take a 34-12 lead into the break.
“They had our gameplan down,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson acknowledged. “They shut us down offensively with their pressure. We didn’t take care of the ball very well; Wade scored most of those points in transition.
“We made adjustments to try to shut down their driving lanes in the second half, but it wasn’t our best effort tonight.”
Landon Danaher and Camdyn MacDonell each had 15 points for the eighth-seeded Wolverines (7-5).
AT CALEDONIA Bolivar-Richburg (33)
Danaher 6 2-8 15, Pinney 1 0-0 2, Baldwin 0 1-2 1, MacDonell 7 1-2 15, Karnuth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-12 33.
Caledonia-Mumford (63)
Raniewicz 6 0-0 12, Essig 4 0-0 8, Wade 8 5-6 23, Raymond 2 0-0 6, Doll 1 0-0 2, Peet 1 0-0 2, Poles-Harrison 1 0-0 2, Howard 4 0-0 8. Totals: 27 5-6 63. B-R 6 12 17 33 C-M 18 34 44 63
Three-point goals: B-R 1 (Danaher); C-M 4 (Wade 2, Raymond 2). Total fouls: B-R 11, C-M 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT PORTVILLE Randolph (68)
Bushey 5 0-0 11, Hind 10 0-0 29, Nelson 2 0-0 4, DeBuque 4 0-0 8, Shields 1 0-1 2, Conley 2 0-0 4, McCraken 1 0-0 2, Huntington 3 0-0 8. Totals: 28 0-1 68.
Portville (18)
Mathes 1 0-0 2, Long 2 1-2 5, N. Petryszak 2 0-0 4, Yehl 2 0-5 4, L. Petryszak 1 1-1 3. Totals: 8 2-8 18. Randolph 19 41 58 68 Portville 3 10 16 18
Three-point goals: Randolph 12 (Hind 9, Bushey, Huntington 2); Portville (none). Total fouls: Randolph 15, Portville 6. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Randolph won.
AT FRANKLINVILLE North Collins (48)
Klawinski 2 0-0 5, Ebersole 1 0-0 2, Warsaw 3 0-0 8, Parnitzke 1 1-2 3, Smith 6 1-1 13, Luna 1 0-0 3, Fricano 6 2-3 14. Totals: 20 4-6 48.
Franklinville (68)
Bielecki 5 0-0 10, Green 1 1-1 3, B. Frank 15 3-3 34, Peters 2 2-3 7, Terwilliger 2 0-1 4, Shenk 2 0-0 5, L. Frank 1 2-2 5. Totals: 28 8-10 68. NC 8 16 38 48 Franklinville 20 39 55 68
Three-point goals: NC 4 (Klawinski, Warsaw 2, Luna); Franklinville 4 (B. Frank, Shenk, L. Frank, Peters). Total fouls: NC 12, Franklinville 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Forestville (40)
Smith 1 0-0 2, West 7 3-5 17, Palmer 1 0-2 3, Szumigala 4 3-5 11, Reuben 2 2-4 6, Robinson 1 0-1 2. Totals: 16 8-17 40.
Ellicottville (78)
Marsh 5 0-0 10, Jimerson 9 0-0 20, Caldwell 2 3-4 9, Dietrich 1 1-2 3, Rowland 6 1-2 13, Chudy 4 1-2 9, Grinols 5 0-1 11, Kryniski 1 0-0 3, Palmatier 0 0-2 0. Totals: 33 6-12 78. Forestville 7 16 25 40 Ellicottville 30 49 67 78
Three-point goals: Forestville 1 (Palmer); Eville 5 (Jimerson 2, Caldwell, Grinols, Kryniski). Total fouls: Forestville 16, Eville 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Ellicottville won.
AT SOUTH DAYTON Cattaraugus-Little Valley (62)
Colton 1 0-0 2, Allen 1 0-0 3, Savidge 5 0-0 14, Perkins 4 0-0 9, Volk 3 0-0 7, Furl 0 2-2 2, Halterman 6 0-0 17, Visnesky 2 4-4 8. Totals: 22 6-6 62.
Pine Valley (60)
Sercu 3 1-2 8, Butcher 1 0-0 3, Libby 9 6-9 24, Oakes 6 7-8 22, West 1 1-4 3. Totals: 20 15-23 60. CLV 21 28 46 62 PV 15 30 42 60
Three-point goals: CLV 12 (Allen, Savidge 4, Perkins, Volk, Halterman 5); PV 5 (Sercu, Butcher, Oakes 3). Total fouls: CLV 18, PV 5. Fouled out:
None.
AT DUNKIRK Salamanca (66)
Hay. Hogue 1 0-0 2, McKenna 3 2-2 11, Pond 8 2-2 19, Hedlund 1 0-0 2, Maybee 1 1-2 3, Brown 4 1-2 12, Har. Hogue 1 0-0 2, Herrick 0 1-2 1, White 6 2-3 14. Totals: 25 9-13 66.
Dunkirk (51)
Lockett 4 0-2 10, Tell 2 3-3 8, Ortiz 4 4-7 13, Brown 3 2-4 9, Corsi 2 1-1 5, Villafane 2 0-0 6. Totals: 17 10-17 51. Salamanca 10 27 52 66 Dunkirk 12 25 37 51
Three-point goals: Salamanca 7 (McKenna 3, Pond, Brown 3); Dunkirk 7 (Lockett 2, Tell, Ortiz, Brown, Villafane 2). Total fouls: Salamanca 20, Dunkirk 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Salamanca won.