SALAMANCA — The Salamanca boys basketball team opened its campaign for a Section 6 championship by flashing its depth of scoring options on Saturday.
The Warriors had five different players score 10 or more points in an 86-29 triumph over Portville in a Class C quarterfinal. While running the show, senior point guard Hayden Hoag also had a career-best afternoon with 19 points. Hoag impressively filled out the stat sheet with eight rebounds, eight assists and eight steals.
“He’s so critical for us, and we said it all year,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said of Hoag. “We go as Hayden goes, and it’s nice to see him get a career high tonight on the last game that he’ll play on his home floor. He deserves it. He’s worked really hard, and he has the ability to score the ball, but he values all of the little things that make us a good team. He’s one of the top assist leaders in Western New York, he’s a great defender, he’s a good rebounder, so it’s nice for him to get the recognition. All he cares about is helping his teammates succeed and doing his best to help us win. He’s done that all year and he certainly did that today.”
Salamanca (14-7) made 12 3-pointers among six different players. Andy Herrick added 14 points, Harley Hoag (seven rebounds) and Lucus Brown had 13 points each and Cole Hedlund contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.
“We try to identify ourselves as a team that shares the ball,” Bennett said of the balanced offense, “not only to have all five starters finish in double figures; they averaged about 15-16 minutes apiece, but the other guys that came in played really well. We feel like our tough schedule and the league that we played in has built us some solid depth and it has really toughened us up as the season’s gone on. When our quote-unquote bench comes into the game, there’s not a letdown, they still play hard and they take a lot of pride in the way that they play too. So especially in the playoffs in a quarterfinal game, to get everybody in and everybody involved is fun as a coach.”
The Warriors face a quick turnaround with a Monday night semifinal against a longtime rival, top-seeded Randolph (20-1). Salamanca handed Randolph its only loss in the regular season but the Cardinals took the rematch to even the season series.
Portville center Maxx Yehl scored a team-high 12 points while Aidan DeFazio added nine points via three 3-pointers. The Panthers, seeded fifth in Class C, end their season at 9-13.
“Salamanca was much more physical than us,” Portville coach Josh Brooks noted. “They were up early and continued to pour it on. A credit to Adam Bennett and his program.”