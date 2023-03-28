SALAMANCA — Last Saturday, the Salamanca baseball team went into the final inning tied 4-4 before dropping a 7-5 heartbreaker to Port Allegany.
Three days later, it left little doubt at the end of its home opener.
Jaxon Tarr went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI and Salamanca piled up double-digit runs in a 10-1 triumph over Cassadaga Valley in the opening round of its Veterans Cup Tournament on Tuesday. The game was called after five-and-a-half innings due to a two-hour time limit with Salamanca firmly in control.
Jaxson Ross went 2-for-3 with a double and Andy Herrick reached base in each of his three plate appearances, scoring twice. Up 4-0 through three innings, Salamanca used a five-run fourth to jump comfortably ahead. The Warriors (1-1) will meet Maple Grove, a 10-6 winner over Ellicottville, in tonight’s championship game (7 o’clock).
Zaron Tucker fanned four in three-plus innings, and he, Cory Holleran and Jake Herrick combined on a two-hitter, with just three total walks, for Salamanca.
“Our pitchers were dialed in a lot better,” Salamanca coach Greg Herrick said. “I saw some nerves on Saturday, but I thought we really dialed in tonight. We minimized the free passes, which will be important for us all year.
“Offensively, we had a balanced attack; our approaches were better. And then, our aggressiveness on the bases, which again is to our identity. We want to be aggressive and put pressure on opposing pitchers. All in all, it was the style we want to use, so hopefully it’s a sign of good things to come.”
Braden LeBaron had an RBI single for Cassadaga Valley. Despite temperatures in the low 40s, Herrick was pleased with how the tournament had played out so far.
“The teams battled a little bit of cold,” he said, “but it was good to get the season kicked off this way. We appreaciate the teams coming; it was good baseball tonight. The teams played clean through the weather.”
VETERANS CUP TOURNAMENT
Maple Grove 10, Ellicottville 6, 5 inn.
SALAMANCA — Ellicottville plated two fifth-inning runs to pull to within 10-6, but the game was called after five due to a two-hour time limit on tournament games.
The Eagles (0-1) managed just two hits, from Evan Bauer and Gian Nuzzo (RBI), but generated some offense with walks and stolen bases. Caedon Wyatt (5 strikeouts, 4 walks) and Nuzzo combined to walk five and scatter just four hits, but Ellicottville was hampered by six errors.
“Yeah, we just gotta clean that up,” ECS coach Chris Mendell said. “I was pleased with our pitching, we just gotta back them up in the field better. I think we will. I was impressed with the fact we had only two hits, but when we were on base, we were able to manufacture some runs with our team speed.”
Kolden McCall fanned nine over four innings and he and Jake Reinart each had a hit and two RBI for Maple Grove.
SOFTBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Olean 12, Gowanda 3
GOWANDA — Amy Campbell (2 doubles) went 3-for-4 with three RBI and Olean plated five runs in its first at-bats of the season en route to a convincing victory.
Emma Edwards (triple) and Angelina Mesiarik each chipped in two hits with the latter also driving in two runs. Gowanda pulled to within 5-2 in the second, but Olean answered with six runs over the next three innings to pull away.
“We played a pretty complete game and I’m very pleased with how the girls came out and played for the full seven innings,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said.
Edwards tossed a complete-game five hitter, striking out five with two walks.
“Emma pitched a very good game,” Anastasia went on. “She did a fine job changing up her speeds to keep some of their better hitters off balance. The defense behind her was very solid and our hitters were aggressive at the plate, only striking out once as a team.”
Wassy Stevens doubled and drove in a run for Gowanda.
John F. Kennedy 22, Allegany-Limestone 3, 5 inn.
ALLEGANY — John F. Kennedy plated 20 runs across the first three innings en route to a season-opening win.
Allegany-Limestone responded to a 7-0 first-inning hole with one run in the bottom half before JFK added to the advantage. Michaella Rhodes homered and drove in a pair of runs while Taylor Foster doubled with an RBI for the Gators (0-1).