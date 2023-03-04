BUFFALO — After a slow start escalated into a 21-point second-half deficit, the Salamanca boys basketball team nearly pulled off a comeback for the ages.
Instead, however, the Warriors entered the offseason earlier than they had hoped to on Saturday. Fredonia, the Warriors’ CCAA West I rival, played like anything but a No. 10 seed against the top-seeded Warriors in the Section 6 Class B2 championship, never trailing Saturday afternoon at Buffalo State College. The Hillbillies raced to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and 39-24 at halftime, but had to hold on for a 58-54 victory, pushed to the brink by a championship-level response.
Fredonia’s early lead stretched out to 21 at 47-26 with under three minutes remaining in the third before the Warriors finally mounted an impressive response, scoring the last eight points of the quarter. Salamanca still trailed by 12 midway through the fourth, 53-41, but an 11-1 run fueled by senior Andy Herrick bright the Warriors within one score, 54-52, with 47 seconds remaining.
By an and-one, three-point play from Fredonia junior Davion White late in the shot clock proved to be the dagger, giving Fredonia a five-point lead with 16 seconds left.
Herrick scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth in what turned out to be his final game for a team he helped reach the Class C state semifinals last year.
“It hurts. It's not the result obviously that we wanted but I'm really proud of that group for the season that they've had,” SHS coach Adam Bennett said. “Our two seniors, Zaron Tucker and Andy Herrick, that's why this hurts. We weren't trying to win just to win a sectional title; we were trying to battle as hard as we could to extend our season with them.
“Unfortunately we weren't able to do that. Give credit to Fredonia: they came out and Nick (Bertrando) had a great gameplan, they were outstanding and really made it tough on us. I'm proud of how we fought, I'm proud of the fact that we never backed down and we had a chance to win it at the end. But give them all the credit, they earned that victory and they're a great team with a great coach. They deserve it.”
Also for Salamanca (20-3), junior Jaxson Ross scored 14 on four 3-pointers and classmate Lucus Brown had 11.
Fredonia coach Nick Bertrando knew his team couldn’t completely stop Salamanca's stars, but it did keep Brown below his 20.5-point-per-game average.
“Andy Herrick and Lucus Brown, they're all-state, all-Western New York players, right? Next-level players to be honest with you,” Bertrando said. “And we recognized the fact that you can't stop them, they're just too good to stop. What we needed to do was slow them down, not allow them to get into a rhythm, like we just managed and really forced the rest of the guys on Salamanca's team to beat us. That worked for about three quarters and then all of a sudden we knew, we talked about it at halftime, we said they're going to make a run, we just needed to be able to sustain that run, believe in each other and trust our training and we'd be A-OK.”
Fredonia avenged two league losses, the first by 20 at Salamanca and the second by nine at home. Bertrando joked he sounded “like a broken record” with his mantra for the team: “'Believe in each other and trust your training.” But that mindset fueled the early success that proved to be just enough to hold on.
“We obviously knew Salamanca very, very well,” he said. “Playing them, being in our league, I have so much respect for their program and what Adam Bennett has been able to accomplish down there. But at the end of the day, like I said, 'Believe in each other and trust your training and we'll be in good shape.'
“You see the first one go down then all of a sudden it just gets bigger and bigger and bigger. I'm just really proud of these guys, the way they were able to handle the ups and downs, the flows, everything in general and really just come out with a phenomenal win here today.”
White earned Player of the Game honors after a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Ethan Fry added 15 points, six boards and four assists and Jay Hawk had nine points, 18 rebounds and three blocks for Fredonia (18-7).
Fredonia made nine 3-pointers (from six different players), but just two in the second half. The Hillbillies needed just three second-half field goals (and 11-for-20 free-throw shooting) to hold on to the win.
Last season brough Salamanca’s first sectional title since the 1960s. This year, the Warriors ended one win — just a few plays, really — short of another.
“A lot of resiliency,” Bennett said of Salamanca’s rally. “We didn't really change anything, we just wanted to attack and when we did get down that much in the third we just said, ‘guys, whatever happens, we're going to go out playing our brand of basketball.’ And they gave it everything that they had and left it out on the court and as a coach, that's all you can ask for. But give them credit, they built that big lead and played so well. Like I said, they deserved to win that game.”
AT BUFFALO
Fredonia (58)
Hahn 2 2-3 7, Whitfield 1 0-0 3, Fry 5 3-6 15, Putney 1 0-0 3, White 6 6-10 21, Hawk 2 4-6 9. Totals: 17 15-25 58.
Salamanca (54)
Ross 5 5 0-0 14, Isaac 1 0-0 2, A. Brown 1 0-0 2, Galante 1 0-0 2, L. Brown 3 4-4 11, A. Herrick 9 5-6 23. Totals: 20 9-10 54.
Fredonia;21;39;47;58
Salamanca;9;24;34;54
Three-point goals: Fredonia 9 (White 3, Fry 2, Hahn, Whitfield, Putney, Hawk); Salamanca 5 (Ross 4, L. Brown). Total fouls: Fredonia 11, Salamanca 17. Fouled out: Galante (S).