ELLICOTTVILLE — The Salamanca baseball team totaled four hits to Ellicottville’s three.
And yet, in the teams’ third meeting of the season, after a pair of competitive games in April, the Warriors won going away.
The difference in this one? Walks and errors.
Hayden Hoag reached base four times and Salamanca cashed in on seven errors and 14 walks from Ellicottville pitching to down the Eagles 15-1 in six innings in a CCAA III contest on Thursday.
Hoag finished 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and three runs while also drawing two walks. Ross and Andy Herrick (2 runs) each had a hit and drove in a pair of runs for the Warriors, who’d edged Ellicottville by counts of 3-1 and 8-4 earlier this year. Ross made for one of the key differences overall, striking out eight (5 walks) while scattering just three hits.
Tied 1-1 through an otherwise tame first two innings, Salamanca (11-6) exploded for 12 third-inning runs to make it a one-sided affair.
“They were better in every facet of the game,” ECS coach Chris Mendell said. “We made too many mistakes and Ross threw a nice game for them.”
Braylon Wyatt doubled and scored while Logan Grinols and Hunter Smith also had hits for the Eagles (9-8).
CCAA III
Portville 14, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 4, 5 inn.
PORTVILLE — Luke Petruzzi collected three hits, including a double, and three RBI to spark Portville to a Senior Night victory.
Ryan Stillman totaled two hits, two runs and two RBI while Maxx Yehl (triple) and Michael Cole (double) also had two hits for the Panthers. Nathan Carpenter drove in a pair of runs. Petruzzi struck out eight and issued a pair of walks while allowing just one run in four innings.
At 14-1, Portville is content with how it’s playing entering the final few days of the regular season.
“We’re gonna ramp it up in this last week,” PCS coach Mike Matz said. “We’ve got two ‘C’ schools that I view as contenders (SC/Forestville, Salamanca) and a ‘D’ school in Ellicottville that is just as good as any ‘D’ school there is. I’m glad to be playing those schools in the final run-up, just to really try to get as primed as we can to start playoffs.”
Camden Young scored two runs for C-LV (1-11).
Fredonia 12, Allegany-Limestone 11
FREDONIA — For the second time in a week, A-L went toe-to-toe with a team it was blown out by earlier in the year, but again came up short.
Tied at 10 after a back-and-forth first six innings, the Gators tallied the go-ahead run in the seventh on a hit from Mason Fisher. But with the bases loaded in the bottom half, Matt Cash ripped a two-run single to give Fredonia the walkoff win.
Fisher finished with two hits and two RBI while Nolan Donovan piled up two doubles, a triple and three RBI for the Gators (5-10, 2-9).
Cash had two hits, including a triple, and racked up six RBI for Fredonia. The Hillbillies had beaten A-L 15-1 in six innings back on April 22.
After falling behind 5-2 early, A-L jumped ahead 9-5 with a seven-run fourth before Fredonia staged its own rally to knot it at 9-9 and 10-10.
“They got a runner on, we made a mistake and we intentionally walked a guy to load the bases and Cash hit the one-out single to win it,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill said of the final inning. “We were right there. Once again, we were within a team that beat us 15-1 in six innings, knocking on the door to steal a win in Fredonia.
“We just gotta finish one of these off to gain some confidence and I think we might just take off heading into playoffs. But we gotta win one first.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Fillmore 21, Andover/Whitesville 7, 5 inn.
FILLMORE — Zach Sisson and Graham Cahill each posted three hits, including a triple to power Fillmore.
Aiden Wagner also had three hits for the Eagles (12-2), who answered a 1-0 first-inning deficit with a 10-run second and a seven-run third. Luke Colombo struck out six with two walks and allowed just one run in four innings.
Layton Miller and Kaiden Miller both had two hits for Andover/Whitesville.
Bolivar-Richburg 19, Hinsdale 2, 5 inn.
HINSDALE — Camdyn MacDonell struck out 11 (6 walks) over four innings and combined with Sawyer Johnson on a no-hitter to power Bolivar-Richburg.
MacDonell and Wyatt Karnuth both smacked two-run home runs to lead the Wolverines offense. Trey Buchholz went 2-for-3 with a triple.
Sam Cashimere scored on a fielder’s choice while Henry Schwartz came across on a sacrifice fly for Hinsdale.
ECIC DIV. III
Maryvale 4, Pioneer 1
CHEEKTOWAGA — In a 1-1 game, Jason Movitz hit the go-ahead two-run triple in the sixth to give Maryvale a 3-1 lead and the eventual win.
Hunter Murphy was stout in complete-game effort, racking up 11 strikeouts while issuing no walks and six hits.
Brody Hopkins tallied the lone run while he and Brennen Hediger each went 2-for-3 for the Panthers (10-3), who were edged by Maryvale for the second-straight day. Jud Ellis fanned nine while issuing six walks and allowing four hits.
“Eleven strikeouts, but no the no walks,” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said of Murphy’s effort. “He had command. We scored in the first, but he never got rattled. It was kind of a hat’s off to him-type performance.”