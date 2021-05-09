SALAMANCA — Playing its third match in four days, the Salamanca girls volleyball team finished the regular season with a loss, falling to North Collins, 3-0, in a CCAA East matchup on Saturday.
Jillian Rea had four assists and two aces while Jayden Harris added three aces for the Warriors (6-10), who dropped a 25-12, 25-9, 25-19 decision. Salamanca will be the No. 7 seed in the Section 6 Class C2 quarterfinals and will visit No. 2 Portville on Tuesday.
FRIDAY
CCAA EAST
Gowanda 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley dropped its regular season finale in three close sets, 25-21, 25-17, 28-26.
Haley Dorman had three aces, four kills and five blocks for the T-Wolves. Saidy Bolya had three kills and seven blocks, Alexis Shattuck had 18 digs and 11 assists and Joslyn Harris made 22 digs.
GOLF
Allegany-Limestone 35, Ellicottville 20
Allegany-Limestone 32, Randolph 23
ALLEGANY — Andy Rohrs carded a 29 through seven holes to earn medalist honors and key Allegany-Limestone to a pair of victories.
Ryan Lechner took second overall with a 31 for the Gators. Owen Nelson had a 33 for Randolph while Jamison Caldwell and Christopher Calarco each shot a 36 for Ellicottville.
AT BIRCH RUN
(7 holes)
Ellicottville: Caldwell, Calarco 36, Nuzzo 48, Wilson 50
Randolph: O. Nelson 33, G. Nelson 34, Morrison 37, Freeman 45, Hind 55
Allegany-Limestone: Rohrs 29, R. Lechner 31, C. Lechner 36, Johnson 36, Opperman 49