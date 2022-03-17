SALAMANCA — For this inseparable group of athletes, more winning means more time together. That’s exactly how the members of the Salamanca boys basketball team would like to spend their mid-March nights.
On Wednesday, coach Adam Bennett reminded his team that there were only four teams in their classification still practicing.
“That’s pretty crazy,” Salamanca senior Harley Hoag said. “It kind of puts it into perspective. I can’t even put it into words, honestly.”
The Warriors have impressed Bennett, their sixth-year coach, all season with their closeness off the court and hard work on it. In fact, the work started well before the winter.
“Every team that we’ve had here has worked really hard. These guys have taken it up a level,” Bennett said. “When we ended our season last year in a playoff loss to Tapestry, I told the kids that were coming back, ‘You guys come to me.’ I said, ‘I’ll open the gym for you whenever you want me to and we’ll give back to work.’ And the next day we had 12 guys in the gym. That in and of itself is special, and it’s been consistent.
FROM LAST April to mid-March, that work has brought the Warriors to this point: the program’s first trip to the state final four.
On Friday afternoon (2:45 p.m.), Salamanca (17-7) will play Section 2’s Stillwater (22-3) in the Class C state semifinal in Glens Falls. Bennett compared the matchup to the one Salamanca just played on Saturday in the Far West Regional against Avon.
“We started looking at them on the bus ride home (from the regional),” Bennett said. “First of all, they’re a great team as every team that’s playing at this point of the year is.
“They’ve got a good big kid inside, who plays a lot, like the kid that we just played (from Avon). “So we’re gonna have to be really good in the post, much better on our post offense. They’ve got a senior point guard who can score and kind of runs things for them. It should be a great matchup. We’re excited. Our guys are ready for the challenge.”
A WIN would put the Warriors in Saturday’s championship game, set for 7 p.m. against the winner of Pierson (Section 11) and Newfield (Section 4), who play at 1 on Friday.
From those workouts last spring, to team camp and summer league, to this season, the Warriors would not let another team get an edge on them, effort-wise.
“Over the summer we talked about this,” junior Andy Herrick said. “We wanted to be here. So it’s not unreal to us, we’ve been working for this the whole season and we’re glad that we can keep going right now.”
Hayden Hoag cited the team’s return to workouts almost immediately after the playoff loss last season.
“This is the hardest working group I’ve ever been a part of in any sport,” he said. “It’s hard to outwork us. You see how hard we practice, that’s two hours a day every day.”
Hayden and his twin brother Harley have played multiple sports together their entire lives. Whether on the football field, baseball diamond or the hardwood, they’ve always known where to look for each other. The rest of their teammates have played together for almost as long.
“Since we’ve been playing together since we were little, that’s created a bond off the court that helps us on the court,” said Herrick, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer against Avon.
Coming off back-to-back 30-point games, sophomore Lucus Brown said, “It’s really special. We’re all one family. It’s never going to go away.”
ON THE court, the Warriors have a mix of younger, but experienced scorers (Brown and Herrick) and seniors who all play an important role, from Hayden as the point guard to Harley, Cole Hedlund and R.J. McLarney as forwards providing defense and rebounding.
“They bring a lot to us on the court but I think the most important thing is their leadership,” Herrick said of the seniors. “If you make a bad play they’re always over there helping you out. We wouldn’t be as good as we are without them.”
Brown added, “They’re always pushing us, every practice, it’s just really good. They mean a lot to us.”
Bennett certainly wasn’t counting on a trip to Glens Falls by his sixth season as a head coach. Salamanca had not made a sectional final since 2001, and hadn’t won one since 1968. But that doesn’t mean he’s surprised at this particular team’s success either.
“I’ve never really sat down and looked at what I felt we could do in a certain amount of time, each team is different,” he said. “What I will say is from the moment that these guys got together in April, we knew that we had a really good team. They’ve worked very hard to improve themselves to become a great team. We went through some adversity through the year that I think helped us quite a bit. We weren’t able to win a league title. I think that speaks to the strength of our league.
“There’s just been a lot of things that these guys have done that haven’t surprised us at all, but have broken down barriers that have been in front of the program for a while. To beat Randolph in the semis, Randolph is an exceptional team, and then to go and win the first sectional title since ‘68, and then to go to the regional and beat a very, very good Avon team … so nothing surprises me with this group, and that’s why we’re so confident going to Glens Falls. But at the same time I really am proud of them for that championship mindset that they have and breaking down as many barriers as they have.”
Bennett thinks his team’s closeness shows the most in the way they play.
“They’re unselfish, they share the ball, they play hard together, they lift each other up,” he said. “But my favorite thing about this team is whenever there’s any adversity, they’re there to lift each other up. They truly are a family. These guys care, they’ll be connected with one another for the rest of their lives because of what they’ve done. But that’s a good thing because they truly love and care for one another and that is what makes this so fun.”