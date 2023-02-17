Allegany-Limestone senior bowler Hailee Zalwsky qualified to continue her season at the state level, while the Salamanca boys bowling team went out on top at the Section 6 championships this week.
Zalwsky earned one of the six spots on the Section 6 girls’ All-Section team. Rolling a six-game total of 1,134 (including a high of 213 in her second game), Zalwsky was ninth overall in the section out of 260 bowlers.
Though she finished ninth overall, she earned one of the three spots on the team reserved for “pool” bowlers based on performance through the regular season (the first three slots are awarded to the top three bowlers who competed as individuals).
“Having known Hailee since she was seven years old, I have had the pleasure of watching her grow in a sport that she loves,” A-L coach Jen Pinney said. “Hailee has worked very hard the past couple of years to be where she is today. She is a very determined young lady.”
The All-Section 6 team will compete against other sections at the NYSPHSAA Championship in Syracuse during the composite competition on Saturday, March 11.
Zalwsky was the top bowler in her league this year, accumulating a 186.4 average in CCAA Division III for the Gators, who took first place by winning all but two of their 56 games this season. She also had the high scratch series at last week’s CCAA Roll-Offs with a 643.
Pioneer’s Olivia Stromecki was 16th, recording 1,115 pins with a high game of 217.
Also for the A-L girls, Bryanne Cowles was 38th (1,052) in the section.
Hinsdale’s Madison Rondeau was 21st (1,099) and Natalie Burrows 70th (971).
Ellicottville’s Emma Lafferty was 62nd (995).
THE SALAMANCA boys earned a Section 6 Class D championship, topping the 13 teams in its class. While Salamanca sat third in Class D after the morning session behind Falconer and Maple Grove, it ended the afternoon in first place by 152 pins.
Salamanca saved its best game for last with a team total of 1,083 in the sixth game, thanks in large part due to a 285 from Corey Gebauer, who rolled 10 strikes to start his round
Senior Quinton Jones led Salamanca with a total of 1,298, placing 13th in the section out of 285 bowlers. He was just 11 pins behind the last pool bowler to make the all-state team.
“Quinton was just consistent across the board,” SHS coach Skip Nary said. “He shot 625 in the first set, then shot 673 in the second set but unfortunately missed states by (12) pins. But he was just consistent all day long as the leadoff bowler.”
Gebauer was 39th overall (1,203). Salamanca’s Dylan Ingersoll was 53rd (1,174).
“I can't say enough, I'm just proud of them to come from that far behind and win,” Nary added. “We made up almost 250 pins in three games.”
Salamanca was also fifth in Section 6 Division 2, behind only West Seneca East, Fredonia, Maryvale and Lewiston-Porter.
“For us, we competed with the big boys,” Nary said. “You can't say enough about the guys. They bowled their butts off. So yes it was disappointing we couldn't get Quinton back to states, but at least we sent him out a winner. I know it's disappointing for him and I talked to him a little bit afterwards, he can take solace in that. He still went out on top. They earned it. It wasn't given to them, they came and they took it. They were determined and that's what they did.”
Hinsdale’s Jamie Jimmerson was 44th (1,191), followed by Pioneer’s Dalton Morgan in 45th (1,186).