SALAMANCA — When comparing previous times — and knowing that Gowanda was much-improved from previous years — Laurrie Lafferty-John drew a pretty precise conclusion:
“I had us winning, but only by six points,” the Salamanca girls track and field coach acknowledged.
“But I guess that’s why we have to show up, and that’s exactly what we did.”
And what her Warriors gave her was far more than a six-point triumph.
Ryanna Brady was a triple-winner individually and part of four victories in total to power Salamanca to a 92-44 triumph. Brady set a personal best (by over five seconds) — and hit a sectional provisional time — in taking the 1,500, had a PR in the 800 and cruised to victory in the 3,000. She also anchored the winning 1,600 relay team.
Michaelynn Lecceardone was also a triple-winner for Salamanca (3-2, 1-2), taking the 100 hurdles (PR), the pole vault (topping her previous best by over a foot) and the long jump. Summer Downey claimed both the 100 and 200 and posted a PR in the latter. Isabella Milks added wins in the high jump and triple jump and Sierra Haynoski ran to first in the 400 hurdles.
Crista Scanlon won the shot put and discus for Gowanda.
“These girls brought the Salamanca grit today,” Lafferty-John said. “We couldn’t be any prouder of the way they attacked their races, and the improvements were enormous.”
BOYS
Salamanca 88, Gowanda 44
SALAMANCA — Zach Trietley had a hand in four victories to key Salamanca.
Trietley captured the 100, shot put and discus and led off the first-place 400 relay team. Jesse Hill won both the 200 and 400 and anchored the 400 relay team and Easton Chudy was a double-winner with triumphs in the triple jump and pole vault for the Warriors. Aiden George took the 1,600 and led off the top 3,200 relay team.
Mason Wilson claimed both hurdles events for Gowanda.